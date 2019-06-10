Arrows Up CEO John Allegretti Steps Down

John Allegretti, founder of Arrows Up, Inc., has retired as the
company’s chief executive officer. Justin Renfro, the president of
company affiliate OmniTRAX Energy Solutions, has assumed leadership
positions for both entities.
“I’m proud of the Arrows Up team that we have assembled and the company
success we experienced together,” said Allegretti. “With the multi-basin
traction that we have achieved and the strength of our Arrows Up
leadership team, it was the right time to step away from the day-to-day
operations.”
Arrows Up, LLC., a joint venture with Arrows Up Inc., has accelerated
frac sand transport efficiency and well site safety with a market
leading containerized proppant delivery and storage solution. The
combined OES companies transported more than 17 million tons of sand
last year.
“John’s vision and drive have really fueled the growth of Arrows Up and
I’m pleased that he has agreed to continue to serve the company in an
advisory capacity,” said Justin Renfro. “Under John’s leadership, Arrows
Up has grown to place crews and assets in all active U.S. basins.”
About Arrows Up, LLC.
Arrows Up, LLC began following a company’s request to create better
products to serve the bulk storage and transportation industry. The
management and operations teams of Arrows Up have over 65 years of
combined experience in the packaging and logistics industry. Our mission
is to create innovative, efficient and safer solutions for the bulk
storage and transportation industries. This will be accomplished by
research, customer involvement and continued experimentation with
materials, design and assemble concepts. More information is available
at http://www.arrowsupllc.com.
