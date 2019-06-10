Log in
Arrows Up CEO John Allegretti Steps Down

06/10/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

Company founder assumes new advisory role

John Allegretti, founder of Arrows Up, Inc., has retired as the company’s chief executive officer. Justin Renfro, the president of company affiliate OmniTRAX Energy Solutions, has assumed leadership positions for both entities.

“I’m proud of the Arrows Up team that we have assembled and the company success we experienced together,” said Allegretti. “With the multi-basin traction that we have achieved and the strength of our Arrows Up leadership team, it was the right time to step away from the day-to-day operations.”

Arrows Up, LLC., a joint venture with Arrows Up Inc., has accelerated frac sand transport efficiency and well site safety with a market leading containerized proppant delivery and storage solution. The combined OES companies transported more than 17 million tons of sand last year.

“John’s vision and drive have really fueled the growth of Arrows Up and I’m pleased that he has agreed to continue to serve the company in an advisory capacity,” said Justin Renfro. “Under John’s leadership, Arrows Up has grown to place crews and assets in all active U.S. basins.”

About Arrows Up, LLC.

Arrows Up, LLC began following a company’s request to create better products to serve the bulk storage and transportation industry. The management and operations teams of Arrows Up have over 65 years of combined experience in the packaging and logistics industry. Our mission is to create innovative, efficient and safer solutions for the bulk storage and transportation industries. This will be accomplished by research, customer involvement and continued experimentation with materials, design and assemble concepts. More information is available at http://www.arrowsupllc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
