PRESS RELEASES

SOURCE: Press and Public Affairs Bureau

Arroyo seeks big-time rollback on oil prices

22 April 2020 07:40:19 AM

With the global price of crude oil on the continuous decline, Deputy Majority Leader, Pampanga Rep. Juan Miguel Arroyo yesterday called on local oil companies for a bigtime price rollback instead of the trickles they had been implementing for the past two months.

'The price of crude oil in the global market had been hovering in the 1990 to 2000 level.

But yet, we still have to feel its effect on the local market as the local price of gasoline is still hanging around the 2010 level,' Arroyo said.

On Tuesday, Total, Petron and PTT implemented an oil price rollback of P0.55 per liter on gasoline and P1.15 per liter on diesel.

But on the same day, US oil prices plummeted in historic fashion, crashing below zero as traders unloaded positions ahead of the May contract's Tuesday expiration.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures for May delivery dived by by 305 percent to -$36.73 a barrel.

At a price below zero, buyers would be paid to take delivery as there are costs associated with transportation and storage.

This was due mainly to the fall on demand for oil which is expected to drop by 29 million barrels per day this month, according to the International Energy Administration, as Covid-19 has forced countries around the world to issue 'stay-at-home' orders to slow the spread of the disease. Lower economic activity means weaker demand for crude oil and its byproducts, including gasoline and jet fuel.

Oil producers tried to arrest the situation by agreeing to reduce production by 20 million barrels per day beginning May 1, although this is not seen to offset the big drop in demand.

Arroyo, who is also vice chairman of the House Committee on Energy, said that while a bigtime oil price rollback would not be immediately felt by the general riding public as most of the country is in community quarantine, it will benefit everyone in the long run as it will reduce the operating cost for couriers and haulers which are crucial players at this time, ensuring that essential goods - medical and food supplies reach their intended recipients.

'In time like these, we need everyone's help. And a bigtime oil price reduction will surely be a great help for those tasked in delivering supplies to our front liners and to the people in general,' Arroyo said.

At the same time, the solon, who is busy attending to the needs of his constituents in the Second District of Pampanga, lauded Energy Regulatory Commission chairperson Agnes Devadera for approving a four-month staggered payment of electricity bills to help cushion the impact of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon on consumers.

Over the weekend, Devanadera bared her office had directed the distribution utilities to provide a longer grace period by deferring the collection of electricity charges during the enhanced community quarantine.

The cumulative amount of electricity bills, according to Devanadera, shall be paid in four monthly equal installments no earlier than May 15, 2020 and without interest, penalties, fees and other charges to help electricity consumers manage the difficult health crisis, which means that the cumulative amount of electricity bill that was supposed to have fallen due within the ECQ would be amortized in four equal monthly installments, payable in the four succeeding billing months following the end of the ECQ.

'It surely would of great help as we slowly get back to our feet once the ECQ is lifted.

Take note that the payments for our bills have not been waived but have only been delayed,' Arroyo said.

'So, this staggered payment for our electric bills will provide us some relief as we slowly go back to our normal lives in the post quarantine period,' Arroyo said.

Source : Office of Deputy Majority Leader Juan Miguel Arroyo