Art Connects the Globe. Chengdu Talks to the World

05/06/2020 | 04:07am EDT

As the global epidemic is raging, the first International Youth Art Festival, an art invitation gathering blending science and technology and art, kicked off on May 4th by Xinglong Lake in Tianfu New Area. This festival enjoys and focuses on three major events including Renovator, the global youth creative program, Improv, the global improv art interactive show, and Design Out Isolation, the design art exhibition, applying science and technology and art scenes to connect 20 countries around the world and invite 50 global top art and design schools, internationally renowned art institutions, over 10 international top mentor artists, and international improv art masters through online and offline activities. This festival Initiate friendship, warm greetings and art interactive communication with young people around the world. The unique charm of Chengdu as the World Famous Cultural City and the artistic vitality of Tianfu New Area are to be elaborated incorporating the internationally diverse digital art expression.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005372/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The organizers specially invited Franck Buzz, founder of the LightBox in France, Cathy Salit, top performing artist in New York, Stephen Achmanovitch, American improv music master, Ben Hartwig, doctor of genetic biology at the University of Cologne, Germany…to perform improv art through zoom

This festival also exhibited the design work of "design of overcoming isolation" launched by Sino Italian innovation base of Tsinghua University, with the background of epidemic, and carried out workshop on site.

In Chengdu, we extend greetings to young people all over the world. Chengdu, a famous historical and cultural city, welcomes young people around the world to gather in THELAKE.ART.（www.thelake.art


© Business Wire 2020
