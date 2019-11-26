Art : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 NOVEMBER 2019

Log in
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 NOVEMBER 2019

0
11/26/2019 | 03:43am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ART GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

錦 藝 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 565)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 NOVEMBER 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed were duly passed by way of poll at the AGM held on 26 November 2019.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Art Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed were duly passed by way of poll at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 26 November 2019 (the "AGM").

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of the AGM, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 2,688,805,163 shares of HK$0.01 each (the "Shares"), that was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM. None of the shareholders of the Company has stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 28 October 2019 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

The poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:

No. of Shares voted (%)Note

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the

1,511,795,983

0

Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors (the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

"Directors") and independent auditor of the Company for the year ended 30

June 2019.

2.

(A) To re-elect Mr. Chen Jindong as an executive Director.

1,511,795,983

0

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(B) To re-elect Mr. Kwan Chi Fai as an independent non-executive Director.

1,511,795,983

0

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

3.

To authorise the board of Directors to fixthe remuneration of the Directors.

1,511,795,983

0

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

4.

To re-appoint the auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of

1,511,795,983

0

Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor of the Company.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

5.

(A) To grant an unconditional general mandate to the Directors to issue,

1,511,020,983

775,000

allot and otherwise deal in shares not exceeding 20% of the issued

(99.95%)

(0.05%)

number of shares of the Company;

(B) To grant an unconditional general mandate to the Directors to

1,511,795,983

0

repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the issued

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

number of shares of the Company; and

(C) To extend, conditional upon the passing of resolutions 5(A) and 5(B),

1,511,020,983

775,000

the number of shares repurchased under resolution 5(B) to the mandate

(99.95%)

(0.05%)

granted to the Directors under resolution 5(A).

Note: All percentages are rounded up to two decimal places.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 5, the resolutions numbered 1 to 5 were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company at the AGM.

By order of the Board

Art Group Holdings Limited

Chen Jinyan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Jinyan and Mr. Chen Jindong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kwan Chi Fai, Mr. Lin Ye, Mr. Yang Zeqiang and Ms. Chong Sze Pui Joanne.

Disclaimer

Art Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 08:42:01 UTC
