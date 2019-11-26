Art : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 NOVEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ART GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

錦 藝 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 565)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 NOVEMBER 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed were duly passed by way of poll at the AGM held on 26 November 2019.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Art Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed were duly passed by way of poll at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 26 November 2019 (the "AGM").

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of the AGM, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 2,688,805,163 shares of HK$0.01 each (the "Shares"), that was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM. None of the shareholders of the Company has stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 28 October 2019 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.