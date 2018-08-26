Art Students Awarded Phil Hill Scholarships at 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academy of Art University, in partnership with the Pebble Beach Company Foundation, has awarded the annual Phil Hill Scholarship to two of its School of Industrial Design students, Mitchell Galik and Yomar Gonzalez. Both recipients will be announced and awarded at the annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance® on August 26, 2018.





Named in honor of legendary Formula One driver, Phil Hill, the two-year scholarships are valued at $50,000 each and cover tuition for the students’ remaining junior and senior years at the Academy of Art. Past scholarship winners from the Academy have gone on to make their mark at companies like Ford, GM Design, Volkswagen, Mercedes, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, among others.

Mitchell Galik

Raised in Los Angeles, Mitchell traveled to San Francisco to pursue his childhood dreams of driving the future of design through clay sculpting. Inspired by the automotive world as a child, Mitchell is realizing his lifelong goal of impacting the future of design by developing the necessary skills and collaborating with other creatives at the Academy of Art University.

Yomar Gonzalez

Born in Puerto Rico, Yomar always felt a passion for cars and developed his abilities in sketching automobiles from an early age. When time was right, Yomar chose to further his development in the Automobile Industry at the Academy of Art. After completing his first year as an online student, Yomar finally moved to San Francisco in 2015 to gain the hands-on learning experience he needed to become a better designer, clay sculptor and thinker.

Car design and the art of car restoration have long been a passion of Academy of Art University President Dr. Elisa Stephens. Her family’s extensive rare car collection is showcased at the Academy of Art University Automobile Museum in San Francisco and provides inspiration for design students wishing to study and draw vehicles dating to the early 1900s.

“The Academy is devoted to having the best auto design program in the world, and the Phil Hill Scholarships are part of the program’s continued success.” said Dr. Stephens.

About Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Since its inaugural event in 1950, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance has been one of the top-ranking collector car competitions in the world. Known for hosting and recognizing vehicles with exceptional originality, technical merit, and preservation, the Concours d’Elegance has continued to set the bar in automobile restoration for over 65 years.

About the School of Industrial Design

The Academy of Art University School of Industrial Design, which includes automobile design and other transportation fields, helps students prepare to be ready to work for the industry upon graduation. In addition to traditional hand drawing, digital drawing, and rendering classes, students take 3-D model-making studio classes in which they learn and develop their model-making surface execution skills. The Academy’s mission is to prepare students for the art and design jobs of the 21st century. Since the Industrial Design program launched in 1998, Academy graduates have been hired by BMW Designworks, GM, Mazda, Toyota, Ford, Chrysler, Fox Racing, Black & Decker, Adidas, CamelBak, Hasbro, Mattel, Microsoft, Nike, Samsung, Fuseproject, Sony, Sketchers, North Face, Tesla Motors and Timbuk2 Designs.

About Academy of Art University

Academy of Art University is the largest accredited private art and design university in the nation. Founded in 1929, the school offers accredited AA, BA, BFA, BS, B. Arch, MA, MFA, and M.Arch degree programs in 30 areas of study, as well as continuing art education, pre-college art experience programs, certificates and teacher grants. Students can also enroll in flexible online degree programs in most areas of study. Classes are available in Acting, Advertising, Animation & Visual Effects, Architectural Design, Architecture, Art Education, Art History, Art Teaching Credential, Automotive Restoration, Costume Design, Fashion, Fashion Journalism, Fashion Styling, Fine Art, Game Development, Game Programming, Graphic Design, Illustration, Industrial Design (Transportation & Product Design), Interior Architecture & Design, Jewelry & Metal Arts, Landscape Architecture, Motion Pictures & Television, Multimedia Communications, Music Production & Sound Design for Visual Media, Photography, Studio Production for Advertising & Design, Visual Development, Web Design & New Media, and Writing for Film, Television & Digital Media. Academy of Art University is an accredited member of WSCUC, NASAD, CIDA (BFA-IAD, MFA-IAD), NAAB (B.Arch, M.Arch) and CTC (California Teacher Credential). For more information, visit academyart.edu or call 1.800.544.2787 (U.S. only) or 415.274.2200.

Attachments

Manasi Patel Academy Of Art University 4156186423 Mpatel@academyart.edu