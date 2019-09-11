Art Van Furniture : Names Industry Veteran Gary Fazio New CEO

WARREN, Mich., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Fazio, a highly respected veteran of the furniture and mattress industry, has been named the new CEO of Art Van Furniture, effective today.

Fazio's stellar career in the industry spans more than 40 years in both retail and bedding manufacturing. After twenty years with Sealy Corporation, Fazio served as CEO of Mattress Firm from 2001 to 2010, leading the transformation of the company into the largest multi-brand mattress retailer in the United States. Under his leadership, Mattress Firm quadrupled in size from the expansion of its product lines and significant growth in its retail footprint. Following this successful run, Fazio became CEO of Simmons Bedding Company in 2010. During his tenure, Fazio revitalized the 140-year-old company, driving significant market share increases during his time and ultimately leading the sale of the business to private equity firm Advent International in 2012. In 2013, Fazio stepped in as CEO of the combined Serta-Simmons Bedding Company, the world's largest manufacturer of bedding, until this retirement at the end of 2015.

Fazio will leverage his long track record of success and his deep industry expertise to lead Art Van through its next phase of growth, as the company looks to continue expanding across the Midwest.

"I knew founder Art Van Elslander personally and I am so privileged and energized by the opportunity to build on his legacy," said Gary Fazio, Art Van Furniture CEO. "Art Van has a long runway for success ahead and I look forward to being a part of the journey."

"We are thrilled to have Gary Fazio join Art Van," said Gary Van Elslander, chairman of the board. "My family has known him for decades and we have the utmost respect for his business acumen and his passion for what we do. My father would be proud to know that Gary was leading his company into the next decade."

About Art Van Furniture, LLC.

At Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 190 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress and Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich. Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

