Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Art Van Furniture : Names Industry Veteran Gary Fazio New CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

WARREN, Mich., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Fazio, a highly respected veteran of the furniture and mattress industry, has been named the new CEO of Art Van Furniture, effective today.

Gary Fazio, Art Van Furniture CEO

Fazio's stellar career in the industry spans more than 40 years in both retail and bedding manufacturing.  After twenty years with Sealy Corporation, Fazio served as CEO of Mattress Firm from 2001 to 2010, leading the transformation of the company into the largest multi-brand mattress retailer in the United States.  Under his leadership, Mattress Firm quadrupled in size from the expansion of its product lines and significant growth in its retail footprint. Following this successful run, Fazio became CEO of Simmons Bedding Company in 2010.  During his tenure, Fazio revitalized the 140-year-old company, driving significant market share increases during his time and ultimately leading the sale of the business to private equity firm Advent International in 2012. In 2013, Fazio stepped in as CEO of the combined Serta-Simmons Bedding Company, the world's largest manufacturer of bedding, until this retirement at the end of 2015.

Fazio will leverage his long track record of success and his deep industry expertise to lead Art Van through its next phase of growth, as the company looks to continue expanding across the Midwest.

"I knew founder Art Van Elslander personally and I am so privileged and energized by the opportunity to build on his legacy," said Gary Fazio, Art Van Furniture CEO. "Art Van has a long runway for success ahead and I look forward to being a part of the journey." 

"We are thrilled to have Gary Fazio join Art Van," said Gary Van Elslander, chairman of the board.  "My family has known him for decades and we have the utmost respect for his business acumen and his passion for what we do. My father would be proud to know that Gary was leading his company into the next decade."

For more information, visit artvan.com.

About Art Van Furniture, LLC.
At Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 190 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress and Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich. Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

Art Van Furniture Logo (PRNewsFoto/Art Van Furniture)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/art-van-furniture-names-industry-veteran-gary-fazio-new-ceo-300916265.html

SOURCE Art Van Furniture


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:52pADTRAN : 09/11/19 - ADTRAN Delivers the Gigabit Society Reality with XGS-PON Market Leadership +
PU
12:52pIMMUCELL : 09-11-19 ImmuCell Announces an Agreement Covering the Formulation and Aseptic Filling of Syringes for Re-Tain™
PU
12:52pGTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : receives two new orders from Hyundai Heavy Industries
PU
12:52pElectric Cars Dominate Frankfurt Auto Show -- Update
DJ
12:52pCarolina's Home Medical Equipment, an Inc. 5000 Company, Unveils New Division, CHMEI BreastPumps, to Assist Expecting Moms and New Moms Acquire Breast Pumps
GL
12:52pBoulder AI Receives Seed Round Investment from Innosphere Fund
GL
12:51pINTERVACC : has completed a directed issue to institutional investors of approximately SEK 62 million
AQ
12:51pINDUSTRYWIRED : Magazine Names ‘Top Revolutionary Women in Security in 2019'
BU
12:47pINDUSTRY 4.0 AT L'ORÉAL : The beauty industry is gaining momentum
PU
12:47pAEGION : Awarded Two Tite Liner® System Contracts in the Middle East Totaling Approximately $11 Million
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group