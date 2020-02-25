Log in
Artemis Investment Management Gains Full Oversight Over Collateral and Securities Finance Operations with Hazeltree

02/25/2020 | 03:01am EST

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated buy-side treasury management and portfolio finance solutions, is pleased to announce that Artemis Investment Management LLP, a leading UK-based fund manager, has successfully implemented Hazeltree solutions – Collateral Manager and Securities Finance – to enhance oversight of its collateral operations and securities finance activities.

Artemis successfully implemented the following Hazeltree products:

  • Hazeltree Collateral Manager™ which streamlines and aggregates Artemis’ OTC collateral management activities ensuring it is in-line with ISDA agreements.
  • Hazeltree Securities Finance™ which offers full visibility of the global securities lending market to benchmark performance, efficiently execute transactions, and help its clients optimize returns in one centralized solution.

“We are glad that Artemis joined our client community by implementing Hazeltree’s solution to effectively oversee its collateral process and to deliver value in terms of fees,” said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. “Operational efficiencies and control are core to our business. We are excited to work with Artemis to support their business and help them in their aim of superior performance for their clients.”

About Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis is a leading UK-based fund manager offering a range of funds which invest in the UK, Europe, the US and around the world. As a dedicated, active investment house with approximately GBP27.5bn under management (as at 31 January 2020) it specialises in investment management for both retail and institutional investors. For more information, please visit www.artemisfunds.com.

About Hazeltree
Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies, and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generates alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamlined operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.

Media relations contact:
Julia Dehay
Jdehay@hazeltree.com
+1 (646) 502-5981

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
