Arterez : Introduces a Novel, Triple-Compound Oral Therapy and Diagnostic Panels Targeting The Multi-Factorial 'Root-Causes' of Cardiovascular Disease - Not Cholesterol - in Human Studies

METAMORA, Mich., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular disease (CVD), particularly coronary heart disease (CHD), remains the No. 1 disease killer and continues to rise in the US and the world despite record numbers of statins being prescribed year after year. By 2030, 23.6 million people are predicted to die from CVD (World Heart Federation report).

Atherosclerotic plaques lead to coronary heart disease, myocardial infarction, stroke and peripheral arterial disease. Formation of these plaques include the accumulated injury to the lining of the arteries, known as the endothelial glycocalyx. In research and clinical practice, tremendous emphasis has been placed on controlling cholesterol, with limited attention directed toward the repair and maintenance of the endothelial and related factors.

Current drugs target CVD symptoms. For example, the symptom of hypertension is treated with diuretics, ACE inhibitors, ARBs, Ca antagonists, β-blockers; Lipedema is treated with statins, bile-sequestrants, fibrates, niacin; and, blood pooling is treated with anti-platelets, anti-coagulants and fibrinolytics. These drugs are at best palliative. Further, the "war on cholesterol" to treat CVD has permeated everyday life, including: policy makers, insurers, health care providers, clinicians, diagnostics and even Wall Street. Moreover, AHA/NIH research is heavily focused on cholesterol and may actually discourage alternative targets and discoveries (2018. Gen Eng Biotech News: 38:8).

Collaborating with scientists worldwide, Dr. Joe Tunac, PhD, Medical Scientist, President & Chairman of Arterez LLC, began development of a new paradigm of 'anti-embolic' bio-markers and therapeutics in 2011 based on his findings that cholesterol is not the cause of Artherosclerosis, is critical to health and well-being and is therefore a misguided hypothesis for CVD and CHD treatment. Dr. Tunac theorized instead that the disease is due to dysfunctional blood flow, disruption of the vessel's protective coat (glycocalyx), inflammation and oxidation leading to atheroma (plaque). The result is Arterez' patented suite of active, synthetic, 'anti-embolic' compounds and correlated (to plaque) bio-marker panels targeting the multi-factorial root causes of CVD, including:

Embotricin™ (triple-compound, oral synthetic drug)

A novel, first in class atherosclerosis therapy with unique mechanisms of action and first drug to systematically address the restoration and repair of the endothelial glycocalyx and other predisposing risk factors of CVD including oxidation and inflammation. Robust preclinical studies in development may well prove Embotricin™ to be the first preventive and curative drug against chronic diseases with the same potential impact as for example penicillin has on infectious disease. Whereas an infectious disease is caused by a single agent and typically responds to a single drug (antibiotic); a chronic disease including CVD is multifactorial and therefore a correspondingly multi-component drug is needed for effective treatment. The etiology of CVD starts with disruption of the blood vessel lining, followed by oxidative damage and a cascade of inflammation, creating osmotic imbalance resulting in plaques and atherosclerosis. Embotricin™ is the first ever anti-thromboembolic pill proven to be effective in preventing and eliminating plaque formation in murine animal models. Moreover, it is an oral, non-toxic drug with a safety index of 20X the effective dose.

GlycoCardia™ (pre-episodic diagnostic panel/s)

Measures the level of glycocalyx disruption per levels of shed components (e.g., Hyaluronan, Heparan, Syndecan) in addition to other patent pending markers that will result in targeted, 3-4 marker diagnostic 'panels' against various CV and CH diseases. These FDA approved bio-markers were robustly validated in animal models to correlate with plaque formation. Algorithms or 'fingerprints' for GlycoCardia™ targeting hypertension, heart failure, coronary heart disease and stroke are currently in development utilizing Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved bio-samples.

The Arterez platform of emerging product innovations may represent a profound breakthrough in the pursuit to reach beyond treatment of symptoms to predictive, preventive and curative outcomes for CVD/CHD and beyond.

Arterez, LLC is a Michigan-based biosciences company focused on the development of first-in-class diagnostic panels as well as a triple compound oral therapy targeting the multi-factorial root causes of cardiovascular disease including the repair and maintenance of the Endothelial Glycocalyx, while minimizing the damaging effects of oxidation and reducing inflammation.

