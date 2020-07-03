Log in
News : Companies

Artesian Finance III Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019

07/03/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

3 July 2020

Artesian Finance III Plc (the “Company”) – 213800V6YJ7ZLUBDAB52

Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200153/Artesian_III_FS_YE_2019_30062020_EY.pdf


For further information please contact:
Artesian Finance III Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
 


© PRNewswire 2020
