Artgo : INSIDE INFORMATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ARTGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

雅 高 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3313)

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Artgo Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and pursuant to the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 21 November 2019, in relation to, among other matters, 150,750,000 shares (the ''Shares'') of the Company held by Maswin International (Hong Kong) Co. Limited (the ''Maswin'') were sold on the market as a result of forced sale by certain stock brokers under margin financing arrangements on 21 November 2019 due to a sharp decrease in the price of Shares on even date (the ''Forced Sale'').

After the Forced Sale, the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of the Company was further informed that on 22 November 2019, 385,525,840 Shares held by Maswin were also forced sold by certain stock brokers under margin financing arrangements due to the recent sharp decrease in the price of Shares.

As at the date of this announcement, Maswin is wholly owned by Dr. Leung Ka Kit and Dr. Leung Ka Kit is the spouse of Ms. Wu Jing, who is a Director. Immediately after the completion of the above share disposals and as at the date of this announcement, Maswin has no share interest of the Company and ceases to be a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Shareholders of the Company and other investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Artgo Holdings Limited

Wu Jing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 November 2019