Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Artgo : INSIDE INFORMATION UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 08:11am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ARTGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

雅 高 股 有 限

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3313)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS

This announcement is made by Artgo Holdings Limited (the ''Company'' and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and pursuant to the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of the Company (the ''Board'') has noted the drop in the price and the increase in trading volume of the shares of the Company (the ''Share(s)'') today. Having made such enquiry with respect to the Company as may be reasonable in the circumstances, the Board confirms that, save as disclosed below, it is not aware of any reason for such Share price and volume movements or of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in the Company's securities or of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the ''SFO'').

Forced sale of Shares

The Board was informed by Maswin International (Hong Kong) Co. Limited (''Maswin''), a substantial shareholder of the Company, that 150,750,000 Shares held by Maswin, representing approximately 4.87% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, were sold on the market as a result of forced sale by certain stock brokers under margin financing arrangements on 21 November 2019 due to a sharp decrease of Share price. As at the date of this announcement, Dr. Leung Ka Kit owned the entire equity interest in Maswin and is the spouse of Ms. Wu Jing, who is a Director.

- 1 -

Immediately after completion of the above share disposals and as at the date of this announcement, the percentage interest of Maswin in the Company has been reduced to approximately 12.46% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Cessation of being selected as constituent of MSCI China All Shares Index

Further to the announcement of the Company dated 8 November 2019, and as at the date of this announcement, having made inquiry and verified from the website of MSCI, the Directors were aware that MSCI has announced that, contrary to what was announced by it previously, the Shares will not be selected as constituent of MSCI China All Shares Index by MSCI, which should originally be effective after the close of 26 November 2019.

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') was halted from 11:04 a.m. on 21 November 2019 pending the release of this announcement. An application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 22 November 2019.

This announcement is made by the order of the Board. The Board collectively and individually accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement. The Company will make such further announcements as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions.

Shareholders of the Company and other investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Artgo Holdings Limited

Wu Jing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Gu Weiwen, Mr. Zhang Jian and Ms. Wu Jing, the non-executive Director is Mr. Gu Zengcai, and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Zhang Xiaohan, Ms. Lung Yuet Kwan and Mr. Hui Yat On.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Artgo Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 13:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:16aINTERTEK : Block listing Interim Review
PU
08:16aPAR TECHNOLOGY : Subsidiary announces new $4.8 million contract
PU
08:16aEBAY : Releases Top Retro and Right Now Toys Trends for the Holidays; Will Unveil Digital Toy Book
PU
08:16aMOBOTIX : New M73 Wins 2019 IoT Integration Award for Video ...
PU
08:16a361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Partial repurchase and cancellation of the notes
PU
08:16aALLSTATE : Announces October 2019 Catastrophe Loss Estimate
PU
08:16aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Postponement of the Press Release on Individual Student Characteristics, Tertiary Education, academic year 2018-2019
PU
08:16aZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the Subscription for Shaanxi Zhongxing Innovative Investment Fund
PU
08:15aLabour plan to raise government spending by 83 billion sterling
RE
08:15a83 BILLION-POUND QUESTION : Labour pitches big spending rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil declines as U.S.-China standoff extends beyond trade
3China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
4JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss
5ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : shares tumble as turnaround plan lags

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group