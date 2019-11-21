Artgo : INSIDE INFORMATION UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ARTGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

雅 高 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3313)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Artgo Holdings Limited (the ''Company'' and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and pursuant to the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of the Company (the ''Board'') has noted the drop in the price and the increase in trading volume of the shares of the Company (the ''Share(s)'') today. Having made such enquiry with respect to the Company as may be reasonable in the circumstances, the Board confirms that, save as disclosed below, it is not aware of any reason for such Share price and volume movements or of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in the Company's securities or of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the ''SFO'').

Forced sale of Shares

The Board was informed by Maswin International (Hong Kong) Co. Limited (''Maswin''), a substantial shareholder of the Company, that 150,750,000 Shares held by Maswin, representing approximately 4.87% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, were sold on the market as a result of forced sale by certain stock brokers under margin financing arrangements on 21 November 2019 due to a sharp decrease of Share price. As at the date of this announcement, Dr. Leung Ka Kit owned the entire equity interest in Maswin and is the spouse of Ms. Wu Jing, who is a Director.