Artgo : INSIDE INFORMATION UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS

Immediately after completion of the above share disposals and as at the date of this announcement, the percentage interest of Maswin in the Company has been reduced to approximately 12.46% of the total issued share capital of the Company.
Cessation of being selected as constituent of MSCI China All Shares Index
Further to the announcement of the Company dated 8 November 2019, and as at the date of this announcement, having made inquiry and verified from the website of MSCI, the Directors were aware that MSCI has announced that, contrary to what was announced by it previously, the Shares will not be selected as constituent of MSCI China All Shares Index by MSCI, which should originally be effective after the close of 26 November 2019.
RESUMPTION OF TRADING
At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') was halted from 11:04 a.m. on 21 November 2019 pending the release of this announcement. An application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 22 November 2019.
This announcement is made by the order of the Board. The Board collectively and individually accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement. The Company will make such further announcements as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions.
Shareholders of the Company and other investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By order of the Board
Artgo Holdings Limited
Wu Jing
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 21 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Gu Weiwen, Mr. Zhang Jian and Ms. Wu Jing, the non-executive Director is Mr. Gu Zengcai, and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Zhang Xiaohan, Ms. Lung Yuet Kwan and Mr. Hui Yat On.