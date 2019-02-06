Arthur D. Little : Analysis Finds Fourth Revision of Proposed EU Gas Directive Amendment Fails to Address Key Issues

Arthur D. Little (ADL) today published an in-depth analysis of the
fourth revision of the amendment to the EU Commission (EC) Gas
Directive, published in February, 2019. Its main finding is that despite
appearing to address five key issues, the amendment in fact adds
bureaucracy, uncertainty and cost.
The overall amendment aims to meet the EC’s objectives of improving
competition and security of supply, but ADL believes the latest revision
fails to achieve these aims. Echoing previous ADL reports, the analysis
outlines why the entire amendment is unnecessary, and why any issues
concerning the functioning of the internal EU gas market are better left
until the imminent overhaul of the entire Gas Directive in 2020.
The revision is designed to address five key issues with the previous
draft:
-
Overcoming the legal conflict between the Directive and the UN
Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). However, here the revision
creates practical difficulties that will drive uncertainty and greater
cost.
-
Excluding upstream pipelines that are connected to existing processing
terminals and production systems from the regulation. The revision
solves the issue, but creates discrimination between exporters from
different third party countries.
-
Providing derogations for existing pipelines, under specific
conditions. The reasons stated for granting derogations are either too
limited or arbitrary.
-
Giving the EC authority to grant member states the right to
renegotiate or enter into new gas supply agreements with third
countries.
-
Clarifying the status of interconnectors and the applicability of
Network Codes. The revision fails to resolve the unenforceability of
Network Codes due to the definition of pipelines connecting with third
countries as interconnectors.
Michael Kruse, Partner at ADL, explains: “While at first glance,
this new revision seems to address central problems with the Amendment
to the EU Gas Directive, it actually creates more issues than it solves.
It shifts greater powers to the European Commission, creates new
practical difficulties and fails to address other previously raised
concerns. For these reasons it should be abandoned, and any changes left
to the forthcoming review of the Gas Directive in 2020.”
