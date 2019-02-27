Arthur D. Little : Identifies New Approach to Innovation in Food and Beverage Sector

Arthur D. Little (ADL) today released a new Viewpoint exploring the
urgent shifts and the need for innovation
in the food and beverage market. The paper, “Can food and beverage
leaders find their footing?”, looks at how the relationship between
large companies and consumers has changed and what is required to adapt
to the new dynamic.
According to ADL experts, the root of the challenge comes from the
modern consumer’s expectation of personalized, on-demand products. This
expectation calls for a complete change in how large companies engage
with their buyers and create product lines that are new, relevant, and
quick to market.
The Viewpoint notes that while the industry is responding by exploring
experimental partnerships and launching or collaborating with start-ups,
success has been elusive. A key barrier has been companies’ struggle to
bring ideas through to completion. According to an ADL survey, more than
85 percent of companies were unsatisfied with their breakthrough
innovation performances.
“Large food and beverage companies have traditionally had a fairly
simple approach to innovation based around consumer research and
incremental change,” explains Tim Barder, principal at ADL in the U.S.
“This method may have generated positive results when these companies
dominated the market, but if leaders want to avoid further decline – or
even destruction – they now need to become more strategic about
innovation. They need to have clear direction in terms of how to grow
beyond stagnant core businesses, making the most of the levers available
to them.”
In response to the market need, ADL’s Breakthrough Incubator (BI) model
helps companies overcome innovation roadblocks. Through the BI model,
the end-to-end innovation process is externalized and conducted by a
lead delivery partner managing a network of other players, from ideation
through to launch and commercialization. This includes strategic,
commercial and operational planning, as well as technical development.
To download the Viewpoint, please click here: www.adl.com/FBInnovation.
