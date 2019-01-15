Arthur Keith Joins Kalahari Resorts and Conventions as General Manager of Pocono Mountains Resort

Keith Brings 30 Years of Experience to Guide Company’s Largest Resort

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions has named Arthur Keith as general manager for the company’s Pocono Mountains resort. A hospitality veteran who has managed marquee properties throughout the world, Keith will oversee all day-to-day operations, as well as provide leadership and guidance to the Poconos on-site management team, while serving as liaison to the regional Poconos community. Keith assumed the position on Dec. 13, 2018.

“Arthur Keith is a hospitality industry titan with great skill in leading teams to growth and success while never compromising on guest experience. Our company is strengthened by the addition of Arthur to the Kalahari family,” said Todd Nelson, owner, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.

Keith brings more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry to his role. He holds the distinction of having been general manager at several of the largest hotels in the world, including Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville and Stratosphere Casino, Hotel and Tower and The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

In 2005, Keith was named General Manager of the Year for all U.S. hotels by the American Hotel & Lodging Association. In 2018 he received the Excellence Award for Leadership from Viad, the parent company of his former employer, GES.

Keith holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University and is a graduate of the International Coaching Federation certification program. He is the father of two, and in 2012 he co-founded the I AM Worthy Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization committed to elevating women who have overcome abuse, addictions and human trafficking.

Opened in 2015, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, boasts nearly 1,000 guest rooms; America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark, with a true 220,000 square feet of attractions; a 100,000-square-foot family entertainment center; a 100,000-square-foot convention center, which will double in size later this year; 12 restaurants; a seasonal outdoor pool; Spa Kalahari and Salon and more. The property sees more than 1 million visitors annually to the location.

About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and coming soon to Round Rock, Texas, delivers a “world-away” waterpark resort and conference experience beyond expectations. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, is home to America’s largest indoor waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, full-service Spa Kalahari, a fully equipped fitness center, on-site restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art conference center. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions frequently receives awards and accolades for its guest and convention services. Recent recognition includes: Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 World’s Coolest Indoor Waterparks, TripAdvisor’s 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2017 Pennsylvania Meetings + Events’ Best of Pennsylvania Finalist, 2017 Supplier of the Year Award from the New York chapter of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), TripAdvisor’s 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2016 Family Vacation Critic Favorite, TripAdvisor’s 2016 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2015 Reader’s Choice USA Today’s 10 Best Indoor Waterparks and January 2015 OpenTable’s Diners’ Choice Award for Double Cut Grill’s signature dining experience for the second consecutive year. For reservation and guest information, call 1-877-KALAHARI (525-2427) or visit KalahariResorts.com. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com.

