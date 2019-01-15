Arthur Keith Joins Kalahari Resorts and Conventions as General Manager of Pocono Mountains Resort

Kalahari
Resorts and Conventions has named Arthur Keith as general manager
for the company’s Pocono Mountains resort. A hospitality veteran who has
managed marquee properties throughout the world, Keith will oversee all
day-to-day operations, as well as provide leadership and guidance to the
Poconos on-site management team, while serving as liaison to the
regional Poconos community. Keith assumed the position on Dec. 13, 2018.
“Arthur Keith is a hospitality industry titan with great skill in
leading teams to growth and success while never compromising on guest
experience. Our company is strengthened by the addition of Arthur to the
Kalahari family,” said Todd Nelson, owner, Kalahari Resorts and
Conventions.
Keith brings more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality
industry to his role. He holds the distinction of having been general
manager at several of the largest hotels in the world, including Gaylord
Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville and Stratosphere
Casino, Hotel and Tower and The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
In 2005, Keith was named General Manager of the Year for all U.S. hotels
by the American Hotel & Lodging Association. In 2018 he received the
Excellence Award for Leadership from Viad, the parent company of his
former employer, GES.
Keith holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University and is
a graduate of the International Coaching Federation certification
program. He is the father of two, and in 2012 he co-founded the I AM
Worthy Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization committed to elevating women
who have overcome abuse, addictions and human trafficking.
Opened in 2015, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in the Pocono
Mountains, Pennsylvania, boasts nearly 1,000 guest rooms; America’s
Largest Indoor Waterpark, with a true 220,000 square feet of
attractions; a 100,000-square-foot family entertainment center; a
100,000-square-foot convention center, which will double in size later
this year; 12 restaurants; a seasonal outdoor pool; Spa Kalahari and
Salon and more. The property sees more than 1 million visitors annually
to the location.
About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions
Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin,
Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and coming soon to
Round Rock, Texas, delivers a “world-away” waterpark resort and
conference experience beyond expectations. The authentically
African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family,
is home to America’s largest indoor waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts
feature well-appointed guest rooms, full-service Spa Kalahari, a fully
equipped fitness center, on-site restaurants, unique retail shops and a
state-of-the-art conference center. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions
frequently receives awards and accolades for its guest and convention
services. Recent recognition includes: Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 World’s
Coolest Indoor Waterparks, TripAdvisor’s 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards,
2017 Pennsylvania Meetings + Events’ Best of Pennsylvania Finalist, 2017
Supplier of the Year Award from the New York chapter of the Professional
Convention Management Association (PCMA), TripAdvisor’s 2017 Travelers’
Choice Awards, 2016 Family Vacation Critic Favorite, TripAdvisor’s 2016
Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2015 Reader’s Choice USA Today’s 10 Best
Indoor Waterparks and January 2015 OpenTable’s Diners’ Choice Award for
Double Cut Grill’s signature dining experience for the second
consecutive year. For reservation and guest information, call
1-877-KALAHARI (525-2427) or visit KalahariResorts.com. To learn more
about Kalahari Resorts, members of the media are encouraged to visit
KalahariMedia.com.
