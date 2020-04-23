Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Article - EU aid: the impact of coronavirus in Africa could be devastating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 04:53am EDT

As Covid-19 continues to evolve in Africa - it is now present in all but two countries - we asked Swedish EPP member Tomas Tobé, the chair of Parliament's development committee, about the EU response.

Is the EU doing enough to help non-EU countries fight the coronavirus or should we step up our response?

Yes and no. Yes, we coordinate through Team Europe the allocation of €20 billion [for more information check the fact box further down], but we also need to make sure that member states step up their action, because we need new and fresh money. As the EU we need to coordinate and make sure that we actually reach out to the most in need. There is very probably underreporting of cases in many countries in Africa, that is why we have to act very quickly.

Do you think EU concern about the situation in Africa could diminish in the face of our current domestic challenges?

No. I think everybody kind of understands that we are in this together. This pandemic doesn't know any borders and we need to be successful everywhere. And it's quite clear that in Africa the challenge is really big. Because there are more vulnerable people, the healthcare system isn't good enough in many states, there are not enough hospital beds.

It's in the interests of solidarity to make sure that we do everything we can to save human lives. It's also in a way a European interest because we don't want to see the second and the third wave of this pandemic reaching Europe from neighbouring countries.

At the beginning of March, the European Commission published a new EU-Africa strategy. Is it still relevant in the context of the corona crisis?

I think it is very relevant because it points out that we need to build a new partnership with Africa, where we leave this donor-recipient perspective. We need to see many of the African countries more as partners. The worldwide economic decline due to the coronavirus underlines the importance of a new strategy.

The most important thing now is to make sure that we actually make this partnership happen. Hopefully, we will have an EU-Africa summit in October. As the European Parliament, we are preparing our position on the strategy.

Find out what the EU is doing to fight the coronavirus

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 08:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33aZEW CENTRE FOR EUROPEAN ECONOMIC RESEARCH : Corona Bonds Would Pave the Way for a Comprehensive Bailout by EU Taxpayers
PU
05:23aBECHTLE : retains Dell Technologies' Titanium Black Partner status
PU
05:23aFLOATEL INTERNATIONAL : Charter with Ineos FPS postponed to April 20211587632514
PU
05:23aLKAB announces 2020 grant recipients
PU
05:23aCOAL INDIA LIMITED TO PRODUCE 710 MT COAL IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR : Shri Pralhad Joshi
PU
05:23aNum women structure in the western cape region to distribute sanitary towels to learners residing at chris hani informal settlement in paarl
PU
05:19aCoronavirus brings UK economy to its knees in April - PMI
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Quarterly Non - Financial Accounts of General Government, 4th Quarter 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMIT : Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kit..
2UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : 1Q Turnover Rose on Strong Trading in US
3VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Vodafone Group, Telecom Italia Each Raise EUR400 Million Through Sale of Inwit Shares
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report
5Unilever withdraws 2020 forecast, to pay interim dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group