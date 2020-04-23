Article - EU aid: the impact of coronavirus in Africa could be devastating

As Covid-19 continues to evolve in Africa - it is now present in all but two countries - we asked Swedish EPP member Tomas Tobé, the chair of Parliament's development committee, about the EU response.

Is the EU doing enough to help non-EU countries fight the coronavirus or should we step up our response?

Yes and no. Yes, we coordinate through Team Europe the allocation of €20 billion [for more information check the fact box further down], but we also need to make sure that member states step up their action, because we need new and fresh money. As the EU we need to coordinate and make sure that we actually reach out to the most in need. There is very probably underreporting of cases in many countries in Africa, that is why we have to act very quickly.

Do you think EU concern about the situation in Africa could diminish in the face of our current domestic challenges?

No. I think everybody kind of understands that we are in this together. This pandemic doesn't know any borders and we need to be successful everywhere. And it's quite clear that in Africa the challenge is really big. Because there are more vulnerable people, the healthcare system isn't good enough in many states, there are not enough hospital beds.

It's in the interests of solidarity to make sure that we do everything we can to save human lives. It's also in a way a European interest because we don't want to see the second and the third wave of this pandemic reaching Europe from neighbouring countries.

At the beginning of March, the European Commission published a new EU-Africa strategy. Is it still relevant in the context of the corona crisis?

I think it is very relevant because it points out that we need to build a new partnership with Africa, where we leave this donor-recipient perspective. We need to see many of the African countries more as partners. The worldwide economic decline due to the coronavirus underlines the importance of a new strategy.

The most important thing now is to make sure that we actually make this partnership happen. Hopefully, we will have an EU-Africa summit in October. As the European Parliament, we are preparing our position on the strategy.

