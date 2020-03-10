Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market | Increased Employee Productivity to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the artificial intelligence (AI) market and it is poised to grow by USD 75.54 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 33% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Retail

Banking

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial intelligence (AI) market report covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Trends

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increase in cloud-based AI services as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the next few years.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) market, including some of the vendors such as Google LLC, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft and NVIDIA Corporation. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the artificial intelligence (AI) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence (AI) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

