Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Global Manufacturing Market to 2025: Increased Adoption in Developing Regions Offers Lucrative Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market by Deployment, Technology, Application, and Industry - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market contributed $513.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,273.7 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 55.2%.

Factors such as mass production, operational proficiency, and enhanced productivity achieved by implementing artificial intelligence in manufacturing industry and its processes are estimated to propel the demand for artificial intelligence in manufacturing, globally. Moreover, the improvement of more powerful and reasonable cloud computing infrastructures is devising a robust effect on the growth potential of AI, which is further expected to drive the market growth.

However, shortage of skilled and trained workforce is one of the major challenges faced by the players operating in the industry. On the contrary, rise in technological innovations and development of smarter robots by companies are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) & Big Data Integration

Enhanced Productivity and Automation

Increase in Usage of Computer Vision Cameras

Increased Customer Satisfaction

Restraints

Lack of Awareness and Technology Integration Among Workers

Threat to Human Dignity and Other Threats

Opportunities

Increased Adoption in Developing Regions

Developing Smarter Robots



Key Players Profiled

Bosch

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Siemens AG

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Deployment

Chapter 5: Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Technology

Chapter 6: Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Application

Chapter 7: Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Industrty

Chapter 8: Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Region

Chapter 9: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wcqc44/artificial?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005134/en/