Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Global Manufacturing Market to 2025: Increased Adoption in Developing Regions Offers Lucrative Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Artificial
Intelligence in Manufacturing Market by Deployment, Technology,
Application, and Industry - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry
Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market contributed
$513.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,273.7 million in
2025, growing at a CAGR of 55.2%.
Factors such as mass production, operational proficiency, and enhanced
productivity achieved by implementing artificial intelligence in
manufacturing industry and its processes are estimated to propel the
demand for artificial intelligence in manufacturing, globally. Moreover,
the improvement of more powerful and reasonable cloud computing
infrastructures is devising a robust effect on the growth potential of
AI, which is further expected to drive the market growth.
However, shortage of skilled and trained workforce is one of the major
challenges faced by the players operating in the industry. On the
contrary, rise in technological innovations and development of smarter
robots by companies are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for
the players in the industry.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Rise in Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) & Big Data Integration
-
Enhanced Productivity and Automation
-
Increase in Usage of Computer Vision Cameras
-
Increased Customer Satisfaction
Restraints
-
Lack of Awareness and Technology Integration Among Workers
-
Threat to Human Dignity and Other Threats
Opportunities
-
Increased Adoption in Developing Regions
-
Developing Smarter Robots
Key Players Profiled
-
Bosch
-
Cisco Systems, Inc.
-
General Electric Company
-
IBM Corporation
-
Intel Corporation
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
-
NVIDIA Corporation
-
Oracle Corporation
-
Siemens AG
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Deployment
Chapter 5: Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Technology
Chapter 6: Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by
Application
Chapter 7: Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Industrty
Chapter 8: Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Region
Chapter 9: Company Profiles
