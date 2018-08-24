Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Global Manufacturing Market to 2025: Increased Adoption in Developing Regions Offers Lucrative Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 12:58pm CEST

The "Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market by Deployment, Technology, Application, and Industry - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market contributed $513.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,273.7 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 55.2%.

Factors such as mass production, operational proficiency, and enhanced productivity achieved by implementing artificial intelligence in manufacturing industry and its processes are estimated to propel the demand for artificial intelligence in manufacturing, globally. Moreover, the improvement of more powerful and reasonable cloud computing infrastructures is devising a robust effect on the growth potential of AI, which is further expected to drive the market growth.

However, shortage of skilled and trained workforce is one of the major challenges faced by the players operating in the industry. On the contrary, rise in technological innovations and development of smarter robots by companies are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rise in Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) & Big Data Integration
  • Enhanced Productivity and Automation
  • Increase in Usage of Computer Vision Cameras
  • Increased Customer Satisfaction

Restraints

  • Lack of Awareness and Technology Integration Among Workers
  • Threat to Human Dignity and Other Threats

Opportunities

  • Increased Adoption in Developing Regions
  • Developing Smarter Robots

Key Players Profiled

  • Bosch
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • IBM Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Siemens AG

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Deployment

Chapter 5: Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Technology

Chapter 6: Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Application

Chapter 7: Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Industrty

Chapter 8: Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market, by Region

Chapter 9: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wcqc44/artificial?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:22pSIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 24.08.2018 Transactions person with management duties
PU
01:22pAHLSTROM MUNKSJO OYJ : Notice of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
01:21pNOVARTIS : $67.4 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Alcon Laboratories
AQ
01:21pSKF : MILITARY $66,644 Federal Contract Awarded to SKF Aeroengine North America
AQ
01:21pHERMAN MILLER : $2.82 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Herman Miller
AQ
01:21pHILL ROM : VA Seeks VersaCare Surgical Beds in Virginia
AQ
01:20pTHE GLOBAL IVF SERVICES MARKET BY CYCLE TYPE AND END-USER - FORECAST TO 2025 : A $22.46 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:19pBANCO DE SABADELL : Three senior managers to leave Britain's TSB bank
RE
01:18pThe UK 3D Rendering Services Market by Type and End-User - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:17pNOVATEK : Board Recommends 1H 2018 Dividend
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund should keep oil stocks - commission
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : VOICE OF THE PEOPLE

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.