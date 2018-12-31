Artificial Intelligence Capabilities and Commercial Applications Will Continue to Progress Rapidly in 2019, But Growth Will Also Bring Growing Pains, According to Tractica

New White Paper Identifies 10 Predictions for AI in 2019, Including
Commercialization of New Technologies, Growth of New Application
Markets, Changes in Hardware Architectures and Infrastructure, and
Evolution of Business Models and Public Policy
The AI market is possibly one of the toughest to keep track of, as the
pace of change is relentless. Making predictions is even harder for this
market, as one tends to follow what is known as Amara’s Law,
overestimating the potential of a technology in the short term and
underestimating it in the longer term. Nevertheless, as part of a new
white paper, Tractica
has identified 10 key predictions that cover various aspects of the
ever-evolving AI market, based on the firm’s ongoing research and
analysis including extensive primary research and interviews.
According to Tractica’s white paper, key trends to watch in the AI
market in 2019 will include the commercialization of promising
technologies, the growth of new application markets, changes in hardware
architectures and infrastructure to support AI deployments, and
continuing evolution of business models and public policy issues. The 10
key predictions from Tractica’s white paper, which is available for free
download on the firm’s website,
are as follows:
-
Reinforcement learning will see greater adoption in the enterprise
-
Meta learning will see baby steps in the enterprise domain
-
On-premise data center spending for AI will increase
-
GPUs will see real competition emerge in AI hardware
-
AI-enabled pharmaceuticals will see multiple candidates reaching early
trial phase
-
Autonomous retail will replace autonomous vehicles in the new hype
cycle
-
The first major AI-based cyberattack will occur
-
Google Duplex will be available on your smartphone
-
“AI-first” business model will give way to “privacy-first AI”
-
AI hyper nationalism will threaten global cooperation
Tractica’s white paper, “Artificial
Intelligence: 10 Predictions for 2019”, identifies 10 key
predictions for the AI market in 2019 and provides supporting details
and examples behind each prediction. These trends draw from ongoing
research and analysis that form part of Tractica’s Artificial
Intelligence advisory service. The white paper is published in
partnership with The
AI Summit global series, which will include seven events around the
world in 2019: London, Hong Kong, Singapore, San Francisco, Cape Town,
and New York. A full copy of the white paper is available for free
download on Tractica’s website.
About Tractica
Tractica, an Informa business, is a market intelligence firm that
focuses on emerging technologies. Tractica’s global market research and
consulting services combine qualitative and quantitative research
methodologies to provide a comprehensive view of the emerging market
opportunities surrounding Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, User
Interface Technologies, Advanced Computing, Connected & Autonomous
Vehicles, and Wearables & Digital Health. For more information, visit www.tractica.com
or call +1.303.248.3000.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005021/en/