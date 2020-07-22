Artificial Intelligence Cybersecurity Company CalypsoAI Announces $13 Million in Series A Funding

CalypsoAI, the leader in validation, security and monitoring for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), announced today the closing of its $13 million Series A fundraising. Paladin Capital Group led the round, with participation from Lockheed Martin Ventures, 8VC, Frontline Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Manta Ray Ventures, Pallas Ventures and other financial and strategic investors. The funding will allow CalypsoAI to expand globally, increase adoption among enterprises, and progress with innovation.

CalypsoAI’s solutions address one of the most important challenges of the digital age: securing the automated future. Artificial intelligence and machine learning have expanded from board room presentations into practical applications. As AI expands into mission critical systems, there remain capability gaps in the ability for teams to validate, monitor, and ultimately secure these autonomous systems. CalypsoAI helps its clients accelerate their automated future by solving for these capability gaps that would otherwise either cause AI to fail or could prevent broad adoption by security and compliance conscious organizations.

To do this, CalypsoAI is advancing the science behind Trusted AI, ranging from AI accreditation to defenses against adversarial machine learning attacks. CalypsoAI turns these scientific advancements into actionable software tools. Its software is relied upon to give the ground truth view of AI performance, reliability, and security. CalypsoAI’s approach puts the human directly into the AI development and utilization loop by allowing developers and operators deep insight into model behavior while allowing for stress tests and ongoing performance monitoring.

“We are excited to continue our growth with the backing of Paladin and some of the leading venture firms in the industry,” said Neil Serebryany, founder and CEO of CalypsoAI. “Their support allows us to rapidly expand while providing our clients with the solutions to accelerate their adoption of secure, trusted AI.”

Mourad Yesayan, Managing Director at Paladin, who will join CalypsoAI’s Board of Directors, said: “We’re delighted to partner with CalypsoAI in its mission to provide powerful solutions that enable organizations to confidently adopt AI technologies at scale. The founding team’s experience across DoD, DARPA, and world class cyber security companies is the ideal blend of talent to deliver their technology platform that solves these complex issues for commercial enterprise, critical infrastructure, and government customers.”

“The future of responsible AI is of the utmost importance to Lockheed Martin customers,” says Chris Moran, General Manager and VP of Lockheed Martin Ventures. “We are thrilled to be investing in CalypsoAI and partnering to help engineer generation-after-next AI solutions. As the venture capital arm of one of the largest aerospace and defense corporations, we are more than just a source of capital. Our world class engineers keep people safe through secure systems, platforms and advanced technologies every day.”

Earlier this year, the company announced the creation of CalypsoAI Labs. Headquartered in the Washington, DC area, CalypsoAI Labs works extensively with government agencies, universities, and private firms to develop tailored applications and expert solutions to enhance the AI security capabilities focused on national security.

About CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI was founded in 2018 and is focused on accelerating and securing an enterprise's adoption of AI and ML. To do this, CalypsoAI is advancing the science behind Trusted AI, ranging from AI accreditation to defenses against adversarial machine learning attacks. CalypsoAI software is relied upon to give the ground truth of AI performance, reliability, and security. CalypsoAI serves customers in national security, finance, and other highly regulated industries. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Paladin Capital Group

Paladin Capital Group was founded in 2001 and has offices in Washington DC, New York, Silicon Valley, London, and Luxembourg. As a multi-stage investor, Paladin focuses on best-of-breed companies with technologies, products and services that meet the challenging global cybersecurity and digital infrastructure resilience needs for commercial and government customers. Paladin has over $1 billion in committed capital across multiple funds. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

