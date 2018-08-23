Artificial Intelligence Market in the US Education Sector 2018-2022 | 48% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

The artificial intelligence market in the US education sector 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 48% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is growing emphasis on customized learning paths using AI. In education, each student has his or her own learning pace. In the US, teachers and students are technologically sound with a strong understanding of the AI technology. Teachers are increasingly relying on ML technologies to collect student data to gain actionable insights into a students’ performance and make informed decisions.

This market research report on the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased emphasis on chatbots as one of the key emerging trends in the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector:

Artificial intelligence market in the US education sector: Increased emphasis on chatbots

In the US, schools and colleges are increasingly emphasizing on the use of chatbots. Chatbots use AI, ML, and deep learning technologies to store, process, and communicate data to students. Chatbots have the capability of performing multiple functions, including conversations with students and answering queries. They can perform a diverse set of tasks and can also be used to assess, and correct assessments submitted by students.

“With the increasing scope of chatbots, research on the applicability of chatbots is creating new opportunities for vendors. Chatbots can help students to learn at spaced intervals. It can keep track of the subjects learned by students using the deep learning technology, identify time during which a student may have forgotten the learned concepts, and repeat the old lessons in varied time intervals,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology.

Artificial intelligence market in the US education sector: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector by end-user (higher education and K-12) and by education model (learner model, pedagogical model, and domain model).

The higher education segment led the market in 2017 with a market share of almost 69%, which is due to the student’s knowledge and proficiency in the use of modern technology.

