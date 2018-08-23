Log in
Artificial Intelligence Market in the US Education Sector 2018-2022 | 48% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

08/23/2018 | 01:36pm CEST

The artificial intelligence market in the US education sector 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 48% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005342/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the artificial intelligence market in the US ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is growing emphasis on customized learning paths using AI. In education, each student has his or her own learning pace. In the US, teachers and students are technologically sound with a strong understanding of the AI technology. Teachers are increasingly relying on ML technologies to collect student data to gain actionable insights into a students’ performance and make informed decisions.

This market research report on the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased emphasis on chatbots as one of the key emerging trends in the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector:

Artificial intelligence market in the US education sector: Increased emphasis on chatbots

In the US, schools and colleges are increasingly emphasizing on the use of chatbots. Chatbots use AI, ML, and deep learning technologies to store, process, and communicate data to students. Chatbots have the capability of performing multiple functions, including conversations with students and answering queries. They can perform a diverse set of tasks and can also be used to assess, and correct assessments submitted by students.

“With the increasing scope of chatbots, research on the applicability of chatbots is creating new opportunities for vendors. Chatbots can help students to learn at spaced intervals. It can keep track of the subjects learned by students using the deep learning technology, identify time during which a student may have forgotten the learned concepts, and repeat the old lessons in varied time intervals,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology.

Artificial intelligence market in the US education sector: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector by end-user (higher education and K-12) and by education model (learner model, pedagogical model, and domain model).

The higher education segment led the market in 2017 with a market share of almost 69%, which is due to the student’s knowledge and proficiency in the use of modern technology.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
