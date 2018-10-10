Artificial Intelligence Market in the US Education Sector 2018-2022 | Learner Model Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
artificial intelligence market in the US education sector is expected to
accelerate at a CAGR of almost 48% during the forecast period. The
significant scope of AI applications is one of the key factors
triggering the growth of the market.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005973/en/
This research report titled ‘Artificial
Intelligence Market in the US Education Sector 2018-2022’
provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and
emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and
forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the artificial intelligence
market in the US education sector into the following education model:
-
Learner model
-
Pedagogical model
-
Domain model
In 2017, the learner model segment accounted for the largest share of
over 59% in the artificial intelligence market in the US education
sector, followed by the pedagogical model and the domain model.
Artificial intelligence market in the US education sector: Top
emerging trend
Increased emphasis on chatbots is an emerging trend in this market
space. In the US, schools and colleges are increasingly emphasizing on
the use of chatbots. Chatbots use AI, ML, and deep learning
technologies, to store, process, and communicate data to students.
Chatbots have the capability of performing multiple functions, including
conversations with students and answering queries. They can perform
diverse set of tasks and can also be used to assess, and correct
assessments submitted by students. As the scope of chatbots is
increasing, research on the applicability of chatbots is creating new
opportunities for vendors.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
