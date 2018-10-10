Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Artificial Intelligence Market in the US Education Sector 2018-2022 | Learner Model Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 10:56pm CEST

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 48% during the forecast period. The significant scope of AI applications is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005973/en/

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the artificial intelligence market in ...

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 48% until 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Artificial Intelligence Market in the US Education Sector 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector into the following education model:

  • Learner model
  • Pedagogical model
  • Domain model

In 2017, the learner model segment accounted for the largest share of over 59% in the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector, followed by the pedagogical model and the domain model.

Artificial intelligence market in the US education sector: Top emerging trend

Increased emphasis on chatbots is an emerging trend in this market space. In the US, schools and colleges are increasingly emphasizing on the use of chatbots. Chatbots use AI, ML, and deep learning technologies, to store, process, and communicate data to students. Chatbots have the capability of performing multiple functions, including conversations with students and answering queries. They can perform diverse set of tasks and can also be used to assess, and correct assessments submitted by students. As the scope of chatbots is increasing, research on the applicability of chatbots is creating new opportunities for vendors.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Artificial Intelligence Market in the US Education Sector Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by education model (learner model and pedagogical model)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Cogni, IBM, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Pixatel, and Quantum Adaptive Learning)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:50pHUMANA : Tennessee Medicare Advantage HMO Achieves Highest Medicare Stars Quality Rating
BU
05:50pCBS : PGA of America Signs 11-Year Deal With CBS and ESPN
DJ
05:49pRAFALE CONTRACT FOR INDIA : clarifications by Dassault Aviation
GL
05:49pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:48pWALT DISNEY : Forbes Ranks Disney Among World’s Best Employers for 2018
PU
05:48pTALEND : New Talend APAC Cloud Data Infrastructure Now Available!
PU
05:48pCROWN RESORTS : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice - Appendix 3E
PU
05:47pLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Huazhu Group Limited Investors (HTHT)
BU
05:46pEXCLUSIVE : Brazil's Bolsonaro would not sell Petrobras in short term - party chief
RE
05:46pPERSEUS MINING : Completes Engineering and Design Study for Yaouré Gold Project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURBERRY GROUP : Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
2MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
4INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Inc. in Strategic Bus..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.