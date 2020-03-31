Log in
Artificial Intelligence Startup Launches Branding Automation Service Worldwide

03/31/2020 | 12:01am EDT

ZeBrand announces the official global launch of its A.I. brand identity automation service for startups and small businesses worldwide.

ZeBrand announces the launch of its web-based platform, zebranding.com, designed to automate brand identity creation for startups and small businesses worldwide through their proprietary artificial intelligence-based algorithm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005389/en/

The company solves a crucial pain point for businesses by offering a new way for startups to generate complete branding toolkits, onboarding packages, and commercial visuals, in record time, and supports business owners and startup founders who have a limited budget to hire a branding agency which could easily cost between $5,000 and $200,000.

“Most companies are aware of the importance of good branding, however, many lack the necessary resources to execute complete brand identity, which is then reflected in their growth,” says Ryo Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer at ZeBrand. “We would like to make whole brand development and identity easy and available for everyone, regardless of their background or budget.”

ZeBrand currently provides its proprietary branding services to over 40,000 startups and established companies with budgets as low as $0 to $750 a year. The platform offers the benefits of a sophisticated algorithm built on the backs of close to 40,000 other brand identities that have been developed, collected and crunched into ZeBrand's artificial intelligence.

Features and benefits of ZeBrand include:

  • A comprehensive quiz helps you identify and clarify your brand's core strengths and values
  • Complete brand kit, creation within 10 minutes
  • Immediate imagery to reflect your brand's personality
  • Immediate web templates

Upcoming features:

  • Create your own product/merchandise mock-ups
  • On-demand education on effective branding for non-designers

The ZeBrand platform is currently available to businesses looking to develop their brand's identity at zebranding.com.

About ZeBrand

A logo or website template on its own is not enough to make people buy, invest or join. Those assets, alone, do not scale beyond what they are designed for. ZeBrand kits go much further, giving companies all they need to build a brand and scale it in a consistent and impactful way across everything companies do; from cultivating a company's culture, values and imagery, to websites, products, pitch decks, and business cards. ZeBrand offers companies and organizations a complete, authentic brand identity and message built to successfully scale.


© Business Wire 2020
