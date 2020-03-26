Log in
Artificial Intelligence in Pharmacovigilance: It Can Help Pharma Companies Enhance Drug Safety and Improve Outcomes, Says Quantzig

03/26/2020 | 09:16am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of artificial intelligence in pharmacovigilance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005250/en/

Role of AI in Pharmacovigilance (Graphic: Business Wire)

Role of AI in Pharmacovigilance (Graphic: Business Wire)

Every successful pharmacovigilance company is leveraging analytics to analyze large data sets collected from various verticals. Request a FREE proposal to gain comprehensive insights into the role of healthcare data analytics in pharmacovigilance.

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. How AI is transforming pharmacovigilance

2. How pharmaceutical companies can enhance drug efficiency by leveraging artificial intelligence

The growing popularity of pharmacovigilance is driven by the pressing need to ensure drug safety by adhering to industry standards. Pharmacovigilance companies are focusing on improving the quality of drugs while maintaining safety standards. The lack of coordinated systems that can integrate various data into actionable insights is a major concern for pharmacovigilance companies. Another major challenge for pharma companies lies in the execution of digital vigilance on the generated data sets.

Are you facing challenges due to the rising complexities of drug development? Speak to our analytics experts now!

According to Quantzig’s healthcare data analytics experts, “Greater emphasis on drug safety is one of the key drivers of the growing demand for pharmacovigilance solutions globally.”

Book a FREE Demo to know how you can leverage healthcare data analytics to enhance drug development process efficiency.

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Pharmacovigilance

1: Improve drug safety and reduce risks

2: Monitor drug manufacturing processes in real-time

3: Determine drug efficacy

Artificial intelligence can decipher human semantics. By straining the irrelevant information, artificial intelligence provides a focused analysis of drug use as per patient requirement. One of the main reasons for the growing popularity of artificial intelligence in pharmacovigilance is it helps protect patient privacy by sticking to a set of regulations set by the regulatory bodies. Quantzig’s healthcare analytics experts can help pharmacovigilance companies to produce safer drugs while adhering to region-specific regulations. Read the complete article to gain detailed insights into each of these factors: https://bit.ly/3dwpiAE

Recent Articles:

How Emerging MedTech Companies Can Succeed in the European Market

Top Three Big Data Trends: Expert Predictions For 2020

Conversational AI: The Next Big Thing in Customer Experience Management in Retail

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
