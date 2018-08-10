Log in
Artificial Sensing Systems: Global Markets to 2023 by Technology Type, Application Sector, End-Use Industry, and Geographical Region

08/10/2018 | 10:18am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Sensing Systems: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report sizes the market by technology, including sensors within the vision, touch, hearing and movement segments.

The top seven application areas are sized, forecast and discussed in depth. These include agriculture, appliances, automotive, healthcare, industrial, logistics and military.

In addition, the overall market and each application area is assessed on a worldwide and regional basis, including North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of the artificial sensing market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report provides profiles of the top 30 manufacturers of artificial sensing.

The report includes:

  • 26 tables
  • An overview of the global market for artificial sensing systems within the industry
  • Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
  • Explanations of market dynamics for artificial sensing-related technology, along with its growth driving factors and inhibitors, and applications of sensing technology and products as they apply to different medical, business, and governmental sectors
  • Segmentation of the global market data by technology type, application sector, end use industry and geographical region
  • Assessments of intellectual property related to the various artificial sensing categories, including technology development over time, and pending technological innovations and inventions

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Related Reports

2 Summary and Highlights

3 Market and Technology Background

  • Types of Artificial Sensing
  • Vision
  • Touch
  • Hearing
  • Taste
  • Smell

4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

  • Types of Artificial Sensing Technologies
  • Vision Artificial Sensing
  • Touch Artificial Sensing
  • Hearing Artificial Sensing
  • Taste Artificial Sensing
  • Smell Artificial Sensing

5 Market Breakdown by End Use

  • Artificial Sensing by End Use
  • Consumer
  • Medical
  • Industrial
  • Security

6 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Artificial Sensing by Application

7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Artificial Sensing by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of World

8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

  • Types of Artificial Sensing Market Opportunities

9 Company Profiles

  • Alpha Mos
  • Autoliv Inc.
  • Balluff Gmbh
  • Banner Engineering Corp.
  • Blatek Inc.
  • C2Sense
  • Canatu Oy
  • Cmosis Bvba
  • Cognex Corp.
  • Cyberoptics Corp.
  • Darpa
  • E2V Technologies Plc
  • Electronic Sensor Technology
  • Enose Co.
  • Gelsight Inc.
  • Intelligent Sensor Technology Inc.
  • Keyence Corp.
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Massa Products Corp.
  • Micron Products Inc.
  • National Instruments
  • Occipital Inc.
  • Ocean Optics Inc.
  • Odotech
  • Omnivision Technologies Inc.
  • Omron Corp.
  • Ossur
  • Pcb Piezotronics Inc.
  • Pepperl+Fuchs
  • Pressure Profile Systems Inc.
  • Qualtre Inc.
  • Roboscientific
  • Sensor Technology Ltd.
  • Siemens Milltronics Process Instrument Inc.
  • Stratuscent
  • Syntouch Inc.
  • Tactual Labs Co.
  • Vaporsens
  • Yaskawa Motoman

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d3sm3s/artificial?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Sensors

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
