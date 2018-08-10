Artificial Sensing Systems: Global Markets to 2023 by Technology Type, Application Sector, End-Use Industry, and Geographical Region

The report sizes the market by technology, including sensors within the vision, touch, hearing and movement segments.
The top seven application areas are sized, forecast and discussed in depth. These include agriculture, appliances, automotive, healthcare, industrial, logistics and military.
In addition, the overall market and each application area is assessed on a worldwide and regional basis, including North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of the artificial sensing market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report provides profiles of the top 30 manufacturers of artificial sensing.
The report includes:
26 tables
An overview of the global market for artificial sensing systems within the industry
Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
Explanations of market dynamics for artificial sensing-related technology, along with its growth driving factors and inhibitors, and applications of sensing technology and products as they apply to different medical, business, and governmental sectors
Segmentation of the global market data by technology type, application sector, end use industry and geographical region
Assessments of intellectual property related to the various artificial sensing categories, including technology development over time, and pending technological innovations and inventions