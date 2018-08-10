Artificial Sensing Systems: Global Markets to 2023 by Technology Type, Application Sector, End-Use Industry, and Geographical Region

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Sensing Systems: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report sizes the market by technology, including sensors within the vision, touch, hearing and movement segments.

The top seven application areas are sized, forecast and discussed in depth. These include agriculture, appliances, automotive, healthcare, industrial, logistics and military.

In addition, the overall market and each application area is assessed on a worldwide and regional basis, including North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific.



Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of the artificial sensing market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report provides profiles of the top 30 manufacturers of artificial sensing.



The report includes:

26 tables

An overview of the global market for artificial sensing systems within the industry

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Explanations of market dynamics for artificial sensing-related technology, along with its growth driving factors and inhibitors, and applications of sensing technology and products as they apply to different medical, business, and governmental sectors

Segmentation of the global market data by technology type, application sector, end use industry and geographical region

Assessments of intellectual property related to the various artificial sensing categories, including technology development over time, and pending technological innovations and inventions

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background

Types of Artificial Sensing

Vision

Touch

Hearing

Taste

Smell

4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Types of Artificial Sensing Technologies

Vision Artificial Sensing

Touch Artificial Sensing

Hearing Artificial Sensing

Taste Artificial Sensing

Smell Artificial Sensing

5 Market Breakdown by End Use

Artificial Sensing by End Use

Consumer

Medical

Industrial

Security

6 Market Breakdown by Application

Artificial Sensing by Application

7 Market Breakdown by Region

Artificial Sensing by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Types of Artificial Sensing Market Opportunities

9 Company Profiles

Alpha Mos

Autoliv Inc.

Balluff Gmbh

Banner Engineering Corp.

Blatek Inc.

C2Sense

Canatu Oy

Cmosis Bvba

Cognex Corp.

Cyberoptics Corp.

Darpa

E2V Technologies Plc

Electronic Sensor Technology

Enose Co.

Gelsight Inc.

Intelligent Sensor Technology Inc.

Keyence Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Massa Products Corp.

Micron Products Inc.

National Instruments

Occipital Inc.

Ocean Optics Inc.

Odotech

Omnivision Technologies Inc.

Omron Corp.

Ossur

Pcb Piezotronics Inc.

Pepperl+Fuchs

Pressure Profile Systems Inc.

Qualtre Inc.

Roboscientific

Sensor Technology Ltd.

Siemens Milltronics Process Instrument Inc.

Stratuscent

Syntouch Inc.

Tactual Labs Co.

Vaporsens

Yaskawa Motoman

