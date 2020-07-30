Artis Partners with Laika to Automate Compliance Management

Startup able to perform above industry standard for security and compliance requirements

Artis Technologies provides modern lending solutions for businesses to offer affordable, low-friction financing to their customers at the point of need. The company has partnered with Laika to create and deploy custom lending compliance and information security policies and programs that are ingrained in the design of its core technology.

Artis understands that financial institutions rely on their fintech partners to support regulatory requirements for compliance and security, and mindfully engineers its products around such standards from start to finish. Laika makes this journey easier, providing an enterprise-ready platform for startups like Artis to streamline compliance management and quickly obtain security certifications for their respective industries. For Artis, this means having a collaborative tool to quickly design and implement custom compliance standards that meet the complex requirements of its financial institution partners. Artis can effectively demonstrate policies and related security controls to prospects, investors and regulatory bodies at a moment’s need, being more transparent and responsive with stakeholders’ requests.

Eva Pittas, one of Laika’s founders, said, “While many early stage companies might work through compliance as an afterthought, Artis was sure to go to market with a product that had prioritized and embedded these capabilities from the start. We want to provide fintechs like Artis a simpler path to achieving their security and compliance goals, even within a regulatory environment as complex as lending.”

Compliance cannot be fully automated, which is why Laika maintains an “expert in a loop” approach with its partners; Artis’ own compliance experts will receive ongoing guidance from the Laika team when desired to maintain security and compliance with consistency as the company scales and evolves.

Barclay Keith, CEO of Artis Technologies, commented, “Compliance takes time and skill, and is an absolute priority for our clients. Partnering with Laika allows us to show financial institutions that it’s a priority for us too, while saving valuable time that would otherwise be spent building a compliance program manually. Not only have we been given the tools to build out policies and secure necessary certifications, we also have additional skilled resources in the people at Laika to maneuver through this industry successfully as standards for compliance change.”

Artis enables financial institutions to offer downstream consumer credit through existing business customers. The technology makes financing more accessible by offering alternative data and access points within the industry’s existing regulatory infrastructure. Innovative loan solutions are personally structured for each individual, improving their purchase experience. Artis’ platforms are intentionally auditable by design, applying machine learning to help inform on loan decisions – not make them – by analyzing on the quality of each decision. Through the partnership with Laika, Artis can further manage appropriate security controls around the confidentiality and privacy of borrower data, as well as provide sufficient evidence to help its bank and credit union partners explain the integrity and fairness of decisions being made.

About Artis Technologies

Artis Technologies powers modern lending solutions for businesses to provide affordable, low-friction financing to their customers at the point of need. Its API-based platforms creatively leverage alternative data sources and ML/AI-informed decisioning to present real-time loan offers fit to each individual borrower, all done within the banking industry’s current regulatory infrastructure. Visit heyartis.com or follow @heyartis for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005123/en/