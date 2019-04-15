FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE APRIL 15, 2019

ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

ANNOUNCES MONTHLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AX.UN) ("Artis" or the "REIT") announced that its trustees have declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.045 per trust unit ("Unit") of Artis for the month of April, 2019. The cash distributions will be made on May 15, 2019, to Unitholders of record on April 30, 2019.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 144,848,306 Units issued and outstanding.

*********

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, Artis' commercial property comprises approximately 25.1 million square feet of leasable area.

During the three months ended December 31, 2018, Property Net Operating Income ("Property NOI") by asset class, including Artis' proportionate share of properties held in joint venture arrangements, was approximately 53.1% office, 20.1% retail and 26.8% industrial. Property NOI by geographical region, including Artis' proportionate share of properties held in joint venture arrangements, was approximately 2.9% in British Columbia, 21.0% in Alberta, 6.6% in Saskatchewan, 12.9% in Manitoba, 11.4% in Ontario, 10.8% in Arizona, 18.9% in Minnesota, 8.7% in Wisconsin and 6.8% in U.S. - Other.

Property NOI is a non-GAAP measure. Artis calculates Property NOI as revenues less property operating expenses such as utilities, repairs and maintenance and realty taxes. Property NOI does not include charges for interest or other expenses not specific to the day-to-day operation of the REIT's properties.

For further information, please contact Mr. Armin Martens, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jim Green, Chief Financial Officer or Ms. Heather Nikkel, Vice-President - Investor Relations of the REIT at 1.204.947.1250

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Suite 6 0 0 - 2 2 0 Por tage Aven ue

W innipeg, MB R3C 0A5

T 204 . 947 . 1250 F 204 . 947 . 0453

www . artis rei t . c om AX.UN on the TSX