Artis Real Estate Investment Trust : Announces Quarterly Cash Distributions

09/17/2018 | 11:13pm CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SEPTEMBER 17, 2018

ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTIONS

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AX.PR.A) (TSX: AX.PR.E) ("Artis" or "the REIT") announced that its trustees have declared the following quarterly cash distributions:

  • $0.353875 per Series A preferred unit ("Series A Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending September 30, 2018. The cash distributions will be made on September 28, 2018 to Series A Unitholders of record on September 28, 2018. As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 3,450,000 Series A Units issued and outstanding.

  • $0.296875 per Series E preferred unit ("Series E Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending September 30, 2018. The cash distributions will be made on September 28, 2018 to Series E Unitholders of record on September 28, 2018. As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 4,000,000 Series E Units issued and outstanding.

*********

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, Artis' commercial property comprises approximately 24.5 million square feet of leasable area.

During the three months ended June 30, 2018, Property Net Operating Income ("Property NOI") by asset class, including Artis' proportionate share of properties held in joint venture arrangements, was approximately 53.1% office, 20.6% retail and 26.3% industrial. Property NOI by geographical region, including Artis' proportionate share of properties held in joint venture arrangements, was approximately 4.2% in British Columbia, 21.6% in Alberta, 6.1% in Saskatchewan, 13.2% in Manitoba, 11.3% in Ontario, 8.7% in Arizona, 18.4% in Minnesota, 9.1% in Wisconsin and 7.4% in U.S. - Other.

Property NOI is a non-GAAP measure. Artis calculates Property NOI as revenues less property operating expenses such as utilities, repairs and maintenance and realty taxes. Property NOI does not include charges for interest or other expenses not specific to the day-to-day operation of the REIT's properties.

For further information, please contact Mr. Armin Martens, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jim Green, Chief Financial Officer or Ms. Heather Nikkel, Vice-President - Investor Relations of the REIT at 1.204.947.1250

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Suite 600 - 220 Portage Avenue

Winnipeg, MB R3C 0A5

T 204.947.1250 F 204.947.0453

www.artisreit.com

AX.UN on the TSX

Disclaimer

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 21:12:05 UTC
