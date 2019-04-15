Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust : Announces Quarterly Cash Distributions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

APRIL 15, 2019

ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTIONS

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AX.PR.G) (TSX: AX.PR.I) ("Artis" or the "REIT") announced that its trustees have declared the following quarterly cash distributions:

$0.3125 per Series G preferred unit ("Series G Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending

April 30, 2019. The cash distributions will be made on April 30, 2019, to Series G Unitholders of record on April 30, 2019. As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 3,169,000 Series G Units issued and outstanding.

$0.3750 per Series I preferred unit ("Series I Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending

April 30, 2019. The cash distributions will be made on April 30, 2019, to Series I Unitholders of record on April 30, 2019. As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 5,000,000 Series I Units issued and outstanding.

*********

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, Artis' commercial property comprises approximately 25.1 million square feet of leasable area.

During the three months ended December 31, 2018, Property Net Operating Income ("Property NOI") by asset class, including Artis' proportionate share of properties held in joint venture arrangements, was approximately 53.1% office, 20.1% retail and 26.8% industrial. Property NOI by geographical region, including Artis' proportionate share of properties held in joint venture arrangements, was approximately 2.9% in British Columbia, 21.0% in Alberta, 6.6% in Saskatchewan, 12.9% in Manitoba, 11.4% in Ontario, 10.8% in Arizona, 18.9% in Minnesota, 8.7% in Wisconsin and 6.8% in U.S. - Other.

Property NOI is a non-GAAP measure. Artis calculates Property NOI as revenues less property operating expenses such as utilities, repairs and maintenance and realty taxes. Property NOI does not include charges for interest or other expenses not specific to the day-to-day operation of the REIT's properties.

For further information, please contact Mr. Armin Martens, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jim Green, Chief Financial Officer or Ms. Heather Nikkel, Vice-President - Investor Relations of the REIT at 1.204.947.1250

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Suite 6 0 0 - 2 2 0 Por tage Aven ue

W innipeg, MB R3C 0A5

T 204 . 947 . 1250 F 204 . 947 . 0453

www . artis rei t . c om AX.UN on the TSX

Disclaimer

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 21:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pBANCO DE CHILE : Quarterly Liquidity Report As of March 31st 2019
PU
05:58pNFI : New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ completes New York's first interoperable, on-route charger solution for transit buses
AQ
05:58pBANCO DE CHILE : Market Risk Quarterly Report As of March 31st 2019
PU
05:58pNFI : Announces First Quarter 2019 Deliveries, Orders and Backlog
AQ
05:56pUNICREDIT : Italy's UniCredit to pay $1.3 billion to settle U.S. sanctions probe
RE
05:54pCELANESE CORPORATION : Announces Ratings Upgrade from S&P Global Ratings
BU
05:53pKEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Report on the progress of the share buy-back programme
PU
05:52pHYDUKE ENERGY SERVICES : Provides Bi-Weekly Default Status Report
AQ
05:51pPRGX GLOBAL : Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Global Commercial Operations
AQ
05:51pPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.22, ROAA of 1.52% and ROTCE of 17.60% for 1Q 2019
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUDI AG : VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
2DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA : DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : 85.2 KB
3GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : offers fresh details on overhaul progress as revenue slides
4ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC : ORGANIGRAM : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results; Record Net Revenue of $26.9..
5CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INT'L HOLDI : CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Fin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About