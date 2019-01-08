Log in
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust : Announces Timing of Release of 2018 Annual Results and Conference Call

01/08/2019 | 05:24pm EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JANUARY 8, 2019

ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES

TIMING OF RELEASE OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AX.UN) ("Artis" or the "REIT") announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET). In order to participate, please dial 1-416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

Alternatively, you may access the simultaneous webcast by following the link from our website at http://www.artisreit.com/investor-link/conference-calls/.Prior to the webcast, you may follow the link to confirm you have the right software and system requirements.

If you cannot participate on Friday, March 1, 2019, a replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and entering passcode 059173#. The replay will be available until Monday, April 1, 2019. The webcast will be archived 24 hours after the end of the conference call and will be accessible for 90 days.

*********

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States. As of September 30, 2018, Artis' commercial property comprises approximately 24.8 million square feet of leasable area.

During the three months ended September 30, 2018, Property Net Operating Income ("Property NOI") by asset class, including Artis' proportionate share of properties held in joint venture arrangements, was approximately 52.6% office, 20.4% retail, and 27.0% industrial. Property NOI by geographical region, including Artis' proportionate share of properties held in joint venture arrangements, was approximately 3.0% in British Columbia, 21.0% in Alberta, 6.5% in Saskatchewan, 13.6% in Manitoba, 11.1% in Ontario, 10.4% in Arizona, 18.1% in Minnesota, 8.8% in Wisconsin and 7.5% in U.S. - Other.

Property NOI is a non-GAAP measure. Artis calculates Property NOI as revenues less property operating expenses such as utilities, repairs and maintenance and realty taxes. Property NOI does not include charges for interest or other expenses not specific to the day-to-day operation of the REIT's properties.

For further information please contact Mr. Armin Martens, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jim Green, Chief Financial Officer or Ms. Heather Nikkel, Vice-President - Investor Relations of the REIT at 1.204.947.1250

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Suite 600 - 220 Portage Avenue

Winnipeg, MB R3C 0A5

T 204.947.1250 F 204.947.0453

www.artisreit.com

AX.UN on the TSX

Disclaimer

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 22:23:06 UTC
