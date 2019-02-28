Artis Real Estate Investment Trust : Releases 2018 Annual Results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Today Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") issued its financial results and achievements for the year ended December 31, 2018. This press release should be read in conjunction with the REIT's consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2018. All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
2018 ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS
• Utilized the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase 3,541,927 common units and 12,200 preferred units at weighted-average prices of $9.77 and $19.83, respectively, from November 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 (7,048,619 common units and 79,900 preferred units, at a weighted-average prices of $10.02 and $20.68, respectively, from November 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019).
• Reported NAV per unit of $15.55 at December 31, 2018, compared to $14.86 at December 31, 2017.
• Stabilized Same Property NOI (which excludes properties planned for disposition, those undergoing plans for re-purposing and the Calgary office segment) in Canadian dollars increased 2.9% for the year ended December 31, 2018. Same Property NOI for the total portfolio increased 1.1% in Canadian dollars or increased 1.0% in functional currency for the year ended December 31, 2018. Stabilized Same Property NOI in Canadian dollars and Same Property NOI for the total portfolio in Canadian dollars increased 4.4% and 2.7%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
• Disposed of 6 non-core investment properties for aggregate sales prices of $159.1 million and US$19.1 million. The net IFRS gain on these properties in mixed dollars was $13.2 million.
• Acquired an office property in the Greater Phoenix Area, Arizona, and an office property in the Twin Cities Area, Minnesota, for an aggregate purchase price of US$105.4 million, representing a weighted-average capitalization rate of 7.03%.
• Acquired the remaining 50% interest in two office properties in the Greater Denver Area, Colorado, for their IFRS value at December 31, 2017, of US$70.0 million, which was settled by the assumption of the existing mortgage financing and the issuance of 3,185,152 common units through a private placement at $14.85 per unit.
• Acquired land in Houston, Texas, for a two-phase, 1.0 million square foot industrial development. The first phase, totalling approximately 519,000 square feet is 100% leased for a 12.5-year term and is projected to yield 7.2%.
• Acquired an 80% interest in a joint venture arrangement for industrial development land in the Greater Denver Area, Colorado, which is under construction and will comprise two buildings totalling approximately 420,000 square feet of leasable area.
• Reported unencumbered assets, inclusive of properties held in joint venture arrangements, of $1.8 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2017.
• Reported normalized FFO per unit of $1.30 for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $1.43 for the year ended December 31, 2017. Reported normalized AFFO per unit of $0.97 for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $1.04 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The change was primarily due to the disposition of investment properties in 2017 and 2018.
• Effective November 1, 2018, the distribution was reset to $0.54 per unit annualized. Normalized FFO payout ratio and normalized AFFO payout ratio, calculated pro forma for the revised distribution, were 41.5% and 55.7%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018.
• Weighted-average rental rate on renewals that commenced during the year ended December 31, 2018, increased 3.7%, excluding the Calgary office segment, and increased 2.3% including the Calgary office segment.
• Occupancy remained stable at 92.1% (93.7% including commitments) at December 31, 2018, compared to 91.6% at December 31, 2017.
• Reported a Proportionate Share normalized EBITDA interest coverage ratio of 3.11 for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 3.24 for the year ended December 31, 2017.
• Reported Proportionate Share total long-term debt and credit facilities to GBV of 50.6% at December 31, 2018, compared to 49.3% at December 31, 2017, and reported Proportionate Share total debt and credit facilities to normalized EBITDA of 9.0 at December 31, 2018, compared to 8.4 at December 31, 2017.
• Capital expenditures for investment properties under development were $82.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $67.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The expenditures during the year ended December 31, 2018 primarily related to 300 Main and 330 Main, Cedar Port I, Tower Business Center and Park 8Ninety II.
• Calgary office occupancy improved to 81.6% (82.4% including commitments) at December 31, 2018, compared to 73.9% at December 31, 2017.
• Raised $125.0 million of equity pursuant to the offering of 5,000,000 Series I preferred units at a price of $25.00 per unit, yielding 6.00% per annum.
• Issued two-year Series B floating rate senior unsecured debentures for gross proceeds of $200.0 million, bearing interest at the three month CDOR plus 1.07%.
• Completed the redemption of the outstanding Series C preferred units for US$75.0 million.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Year ended December 31,
$000's, except per unit amounts
2018
2017
% Change
Revenue
$
512,870
$
516,328 (0.7)%
Property NOI Net income
304,323
311,224 (2.2)%
158,636
234,435 (32.3)%
Total comprehensive income Distributions per common unit
274,388
161,941
69.4 %
0.99
1.08 (8.3)%
FFO (1)
$
191,722
$
215,360 (11.0)%
FFO per unit (1)
1.25
1.43 (12.6)%
Normalized FFO (1) (2)
200,139
215,360 (7.1)%
Normalized FFO per unit (1) (2)
1.30
1.43 (9.1)%
Normalized FFO payout ratio (1) (2)
76.2%
75.5%
0.7 %
AFFO (1)
$
141,011
$
157,467 (10.5)%
AFFO per unit (1)
0.92
1.04 (11.5)%
Normalized AFFO (1) (2)
149,428
157,467 (5.1)%
Normalized AFFO per unit (1) (2)
0.97
1.04 (6.7)%
Normalized AFFO payout ratio (1) (2)
102.1%
103.8% (1.7)%
(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to non-GAAP Measures.
(2) Calculated after excluding a non-recurring pension liability adjustment and non-recurring property management termination fees.
Effective November 1, 2018, the REIT's distribution was reset to $0.54 per unit annualized. Normalized FFO payout ratio and normalized AFFO payout ratio, calculated pro forma for the revised distribution, were 41.5% and 55.7%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Three months ended December 31,
$000's, except per unit amounts
2018
2017
% Change
Revenue
$
132,864
$
Property NOI Net income
77,259
7,220
Total comprehensive income Distributions per common unit
83,904
126,256 74,942 54,063 66,564
5.2 % 3.1 % (86.6)% 26.1 %
0.18
0.27 (33.3)%
FFO (1)
$
FFO per unit (1)
FFO payout ratio (1)
50,107 0.33 54.5%
$
52,375 (4.3)%
0.35 (5.7)%
77.1% (22.6)%
AFFO (1)
$
AFFO per unit (1)
AFFO payout ratio (1)
37,544 0.24 75.0%
$
37,993 (1.2)%
0.25 (4.0)%
108.0% (33.0)%
(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to non-GAAP Measures.
LIQUIDITY AND LEVERAGE
$000's, except per unit amounts
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Fair value of investment properties Cash
Available on revolving term credit facilities
Proportionate Share fair value of unencumbered properties NAV per unit
Proportionate Share secured mortgage and loans to GBV Proportionate Share total long-term debt and credit facilities to GBV
Proportionate Share total long-term debt and credit facilities to normalized EBITDA Proportionate Share unencumbered assets to unsecured debt
Proportionate Share normalized EBITDA interest coverage ratio
Weighted-average effective interest rate on Proportionate Share mortgages and other loans Weighted-average term to maturity on Proportionate Share mortgages and other loans (in years) Unhedged Proportionate Share variable rate mortgage debt as a percentage of total debt
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
During 2018, Artis acquired the following properties:
Property
Location
Acquisition date
Stapley Center
Boulder Lakes Business Park IGreater Phoenix Area, AZ Twin Cities Area, MNAugust 13, 2018
November 27, 2018
Office US56,862
|
$
|
5,381,894
|
4,910,251
|
66,143
|
35,832
|
225,293
|
61,617
|
1,847,443
|
1,687,754
|
15.55
|
14.86
|
30.6 %
|
31.9 %
|
50.6 %
|
49.3 %
|
9.0
|
8.4
|
1.6
|
1.8
|
3.04
|
3.23
|
4.30 %
|
3.96 %
|
3.3
|
3.6
|
18.1 %
|
17.1 %
|
Owned share
|
of GLA
|
277,264
|
223,138
$
Asset class
Purchase price
Office
$ US48,500
On March 7, 2018, the REIT acquired the remaining 50% interest in 1700 Broadway and Hudson's Bay Centre, two office properties located in the Greater Denver Area, Colorado. The aggregate purchase price was US$70.0 million (Artis' IFRS value at December 31, 2017) and was satisfied through the assumption of the existing mortgages and the issuance of the REIT's common units.
On October 5, 2018, the REIT acquired the remaining 10% interest in Park Lucero II, an industrial property located in the Greater Phoenix Area, Arizona for total consideration of US$1.6 million.
On October 19, 2018, the REIT acquired a surface parking lot ancillary to an existing office property in Winnipeg, Manitoba for a purchase price of $10.5 million.
During 2018, Artis also acquired the following parcels of development land:
Property
Location
Acquisition date
Asset class
Purchase price
Cedar Port
Tower Business Center (1) 1630 Aspen
Houston (Bayport), TX Greater Denver Area, CO Madison, WI
March 26, 2018
Industrial
$ US8,792
April 20, 2018
Industrial US2,884
May 31, 2018
Office US1,394
(1) The REIT acquired an 80% interest in this joint venture arrangement.
During 2018, Artis completed the disposition of the following properties:
Property
Location
Disposition DateAsset classOwned share of GLA
Sale Price
Humana Building 1810 Dublin Avenue 630 - 4th Avenue SWGreater Phoenix Area, AZ Winnipeg, MB
January 23, 2018
March 22, 2018
Calgary, AB
June 1, 2018
Office Industrial Office
106,418 $
US19,067
21,840 1,850
68,069 9,000
Production Court & Eau Claire
Greater Vancouver Area, BC &
Place II
Calgary, AB
June 27, 2018
Centrepoint (1)
Winnipeg, MB
October 31, 2018
Office Office
437,457 121,000
51,723 27,250
(1) The REIT disposed of its 50% interest in this joint venture arrangement.
On September 11, 2018, the REIT contributed industrial development land located in the Greater Houston Area, Texas, to a new joint venture arrangement, Park 8Ninety II.
During 2018, Artis repaid mortgage debt related to the disposition of the above properties in the aggregate amounts of $34.7 million and US$8.6 million.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
At December 31, 2018, Artis had $66.1 million of cash on hand and $225.3 million available on its revolving term credit facilities. Liquidity and capital resources will be impacted by financing activity, portfolio acquisition and disposition activities and debt repayments occurring subsequent to December 31, 2018.
NEW DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY
Artis has numerous development projects in process. The table below lists the ongoing projects and completion progress. Additional information pertaining to each project can be found in the 2018 MD&A.
Owned share of GLA (000's
|
Property
|
Location
|
Asset class
|
of S.F.)
|
% Completed
|
% Leased (1)
|
169 Inverness Drive West I
|
Greater Denver Area, CO
|
Office
|
118
|
100.0%
|
0.0%
|
Park Lucero IV
|
Greater Phoenix Area, AZ
|
Industrial
|
96
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
Park 8Ninety III
|
Greater Houston Area, TX
|
Industrial
|
33
|
48.0%
|
100.0%
|
Cedar Port I
|
Greater Houston Area, TX
|
Industrial
|
519
|
40.0%
|
100.0%
|
Park 8Ninety II
|
Greater Houston Area, TX
|
Industrial
|
543
|
32.0%
|
40.0%
|
Tower Business Center
|
Greater Denver Area, CO
|
Industrial
|
336
|
30.0%
|
0.0%
|
330 Main
|
Winnipeg, MB
|
Retail
|
27
|
25.0%
|
90.0%
|
300 Main
|
Winnipeg, MB
|
Residential/Commercial
|
580
|
11.0%
|
0.0%
(1) Percentage leased is based on occupancy at December 31, 2018, plus commitments on vacant space.
FUTURE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
Artis has an extensive development pipeline, which consists of projects that are in the early planning stages to be developed over the next several years and projects that are being considered for future development. These development projects are designed to create value for unitholders while improving the overall quality of Artis' portfolio. Artis' pipeline consists of five development projects totalling up to approximately 1.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Additional information pertaining to these projects and Artis' future development initiatives can be found in the 2018 MD&A.
PORTFOLIO OPERATIONAL AND LEASING RESULTS
Occupancy at December 31, 2018, was 92.1% (93.7% including commitments on vacant space) compared to 91.6% at December 31, 2017, excluding properties held for redevelopment and new development projects.
Q4-18
Q3-18
Q2-18
Q1-18
Q4-17
Property NOI
$
Property NOI change (1)
Same Property NOI change (2)
Stabilized Same Property NOI change (2)
77,259 1.4% 2.7% 4.4%
$
76,211 0.4%
$
75,888 1.2 %
$
74,965
$
74,942
0.0 % (3.1)%
(1.6)% (0.3)%
5.1%
1.3 %
1.0 % (0.2)%
Weighted-average rental rate increase on renewals reported in the period
0.0%
5.9%
5.0 %
1.1 %
1.6 %
(1) Property NOI has been impacted by acquisition, disposition and (re)development activity, foreign exchange and lease termination income.
(2) Same Property NOI results are impacted by foreign exchange.
Artis'portfolio has a stable lease expiry profile with 41.9% of gross leasable area expiring in 2023 or later and 21.7% of the 2019 expiries renewed or committed to new leases at December 31, 2018. Weighted-average in-place rents for the entire portfolio are $13.48 per square foot and are estimated to be 1.3% below market rents. Information about Artis' lease expiry profile is as follows:
2023
2019
2020
2021
2022
& later
Expiring square footage Committed percentage In-place rents
$
14.0 % 21.7 % 14.31
$
Comparison of in-place to market rents
(5.3)%
12.1% 9.0% 13.70 2.5%
$
13.8% 2.5% 12.85 1.4%
9.9% 41.9%
3.1% 3.0%
$
11.17
$
13.88
1.8% 3.2%
Comparison of in-place to market rents excluding Calgary office segment
1.0 %
2.7%
2.9%
1.3% 1.7%
Artis' Calgary office segment represents 7.7% of Q4-18 Proportionate Share Property NOI and 6.9% of the overall portfolio by GLA (excluding properties held for redevelopment). In 2019, Calgary office expiries represent 0.8% of Artis' total GLA. Of this expiring square footage, 8.4% has been renewed or committed to new leases. In 2020, Calgary office expiries represent 0.2% of Artis' total GLA.
2023
2019
2020
2021
2022
& later
Calgary office expiring square footage as a % of total GLA
0.8 %
0.2 %
1.3 %
0.2 %
3.2 %
NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID
Artis remains committed to maximizing its unit purchases under the NCIB program for the upcoming year.
From November 1, 2018, when Artis announced its intention to purchase units through its NCIB, until February 28, 2019, the REIT has purchased the following:
• 7,048,619 common units at a weighted-average price of $10.02;
• 25,300 Series A preferred units at a weighted-average price of $21.36;
• 26,400 Series E preferred units at a weighted-average price of $19.75; and,
• 28,200 Series G preferred units at a weighted-average price of $20.93.
