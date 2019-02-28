FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FEBRUARY 28, 2019

ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST RELEASES 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

Today Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") issued its financial results and achievements for the year ended December 31, 2018. This press release should be read in conjunction with the REIT's consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2018. All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

2018 ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

• Utilized the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase 3,541,927 common units and 12,200 preferred units at weighted-average prices of $9.77 and $19.83, respectively, from November 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 (7,048,619 common units and 79,900 preferred units, at a weighted-average prices of $10.02 and $20.68, respectively, from November 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019).

• Reported NAV per unit of $15.55 at December 31, 2018, compared to $14.86 at December 31, 2017.

• Stabilized Same Property NOI (which excludes properties planned for disposition, those undergoing plans for re-purposing and the Calgary office segment) in Canadian dollars increased 2.9% for the year ended December 31, 2018. Same Property NOI for the total portfolio increased 1.1% in Canadian dollars or increased 1.0% in functional currency for the year ended December 31, 2018. Stabilized Same Property NOI in Canadian dollars and Same Property NOI for the total portfolio in Canadian dollars increased 4.4% and 2.7%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

• Disposed of 6 non-core investment properties for aggregate sales prices of $159.1 million and US$19.1 million. The net IFRS gain on these properties in mixed dollars was $13.2 million.

• Acquired an office property in the Greater Phoenix Area, Arizona, and an office property in the Twin Cities Area, Minnesota, for an aggregate purchase price of US$105.4 million, representing a weighted-average capitalization rate of 7.03%.

• Acquired the remaining 50% interest in two office properties in the Greater Denver Area, Colorado, for their IFRS value at December 31, 2017, of US$70.0 million, which was settled by the assumption of the existing mortgage financing and the issuance of 3,185,152 common units through a private placement at $14.85 per unit.

• Acquired land in Houston, Texas, for a two-phase, 1.0 million square foot industrial development. The first phase, totalling approximately 519,000 square feet is 100% leased for a 12.5-year term and is projected to yield 7.2%.

• Acquired an 80% interest in a joint venture arrangement for industrial development land in the Greater Denver Area, Colorado, which is under construction and will comprise two buildings totalling approximately 420,000 square feet of leasable area.

• Reported unencumbered assets, inclusive of properties held in joint venture arrangements, of $1.8 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2017.

• Reported normalized FFO per unit of $1.30 for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $1.43 for the year ended December 31, 2017. Reported normalized AFFO per unit of $0.97 for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $1.04 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The change was primarily due to the disposition of investment properties in 2017 and 2018.

• Effective November 1, 2018, the distribution was reset to $0.54 per unit annualized. Normalized FFO payout ratio and normalized AFFO payout ratio, calculated pro forma for the revised distribution, were 41.5% and 55.7%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

• Weighted-average rental rate on renewals that commenced during the year ended December 31, 2018, increased 3.7%, excluding the Calgary office segment, and increased 2.3% including the Calgary office segment.

• Occupancy remained stable at 92.1% (93.7% including commitments) at December 31, 2018, compared to 91.6% at December 31, 2017.

• Reported a Proportionate Share normalized EBITDA interest coverage ratio of 3.11 for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 3.24 for the year ended December 31, 2017.

• Reported Proportionate Share total long-term debt and credit facilities to GBV of 50.6% at December 31, 2018, compared to 49.3% at December 31, 2017, and reported Proportionate Share total debt and credit facilities to normalized EBITDA of 9.0 at December 31, 2018, compared to 8.4 at December 31, 2017.

• Capital expenditures for investment properties under development were $82.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $67.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The expenditures during the year ended December 31, 2018 primarily related to 300 Main and 330 Main, Cedar Port I, Tower Business Center and Park 8Ninety II.

• Calgary office occupancy improved to 81.6% (82.4% including commitments) at December 31, 2018, compared to 73.9% at December 31, 2017.

• Raised $125.0 million of equity pursuant to the offering of 5,000,000 Series I preferred units at a price of $25.00 per unit, yielding 6.00% per annum.

• Issued two-year Series B floating rate senior unsecured debentures for gross proceeds of $200.0 million, bearing interest at the three month CDOR plus 1.07%.

• Completed the redemption of the outstanding Series C preferred units for US$75.0 million.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Year ended December 31,

$000's, except per unit amounts

2018

2017

% Change

Revenue

$

512,870

$

516,328 (0.7)%

Property NOI Net income

304,323

311,224 (2.2)%

158,636

234,435 (32.3)%

Total comprehensive income Distributions per common unit

274,388

161,941

69.4 %

0.99

1.08 (8.3)%

FFO (1)

$

191,722

$

215,360 (11.0)%

FFO per unit (1)

1.25

1.43 (12.6)%

Normalized FFO (1) (2)

200,139

215,360 (7.1)%

Normalized FFO per unit (1) (2)

1.30

1.43 (9.1)%

Normalized FFO payout ratio (1) (2)

76.2%

75.5%

0.7 %

AFFO (1)

$

141,011

$

157,467 (10.5)%

AFFO per unit (1)

0.92

1.04 (11.5)%

Normalized AFFO (1) (2)

149,428

157,467 (5.1)%

Normalized AFFO per unit (1) (2)

0.97

1.04 (6.7)%

Normalized AFFO payout ratio (1) (2)

102.1%

103.8% (1.7)%

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to non-GAAP Measures.

(2) Calculated after excluding a non-recurring pension liability adjustment and non-recurring property management termination fees.

Effective November 1, 2018, the REIT's distribution was reset to $0.54 per unit annualized. Normalized FFO payout ratio and normalized AFFO payout ratio, calculated pro forma for the revised distribution, were 41.5% and 55.7%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Three months ended December 31,

$000's, except per unit amounts

2018

2017

% Change

Revenue

$

132,864

$

Property NOI Net income

77,259

7,220

Total comprehensive income Distributions per common unit

83,904

126,256 74,942 54,063 66,564

5.2 % 3.1 % (86.6)% 26.1 %

0.18

0.27 (33.3)%

FFO (1)

$

FFO per unit (1)

FFO payout ratio (1)

50,107 0.33 54.5%

$

52,375 (4.3)%

0.35 (5.7)%

77.1% (22.6)%

AFFO (1)

$

AFFO per unit (1)

AFFO payout ratio (1)

37,544 0.24 75.0%

$

37,993 (1.2)%

0.25 (4.0)%

108.0% (33.0)%

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to non-GAAP Measures.

LIQUIDITY AND LEVERAGE

$000's, except per unit amounts

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Fair value of investment properties Cash

Available on revolving term credit facilities

Proportionate Share fair value of unencumbered properties NAV per unit

Proportionate Share secured mortgage and loans to GBV Proportionate Share total long-term debt and credit facilities to GBV

Proportionate Share total long-term debt and credit facilities to normalized EBITDA Proportionate Share unencumbered assets to unsecured debt

Proportionate Share normalized EBITDA interest coverage ratio

Weighted-average effective interest rate on Proportionate Share mortgages and other loans Weighted-average term to maturity on Proportionate Share mortgages and other loans (in years) Unhedged Proportionate Share variable rate mortgage debt as a percentage of total debt

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

During 2018, Artis acquired the following properties:

Property

Location

Acquisition date

Stapley Center

Boulder Lakes Business Park IGreater Phoenix Area, AZ Twin Cities Area, MNAugust 13, 2018

November 27, 2018

Office US56,862 $ 5,381,894 4,910,251 66,143 35,832 225,293 61,617 1,847,443 1,687,754 15.55 14.86 30.6 % 31.9 % 50.6 % 49.3 % 9.0 8.4 1.6 1.8 3.04 3.23 4.30 % 3.96 % 3.3 3.6 18.1 % 17.1 % Owned share of GLA 277,264 223,138

$

Asset class

Purchase price

Office

$ US48,500

On March 7, 2018, the REIT acquired the remaining 50% interest in 1700 Broadway and Hudson's Bay Centre, two office properties located in the Greater Denver Area, Colorado. The aggregate purchase price was US$70.0 million (Artis' IFRS value at December 31, 2017) and was satisfied through the assumption of the existing mortgages and the issuance of the REIT's common units.

On October 5, 2018, the REIT acquired the remaining 10% interest in Park Lucero II, an industrial property located in the Greater Phoenix Area, Arizona for total consideration of US$1.6 million.

On October 19, 2018, the REIT acquired a surface parking lot ancillary to an existing office property in Winnipeg, Manitoba for a purchase price of $10.5 million.

During 2018, Artis also acquired the following parcels of development land:

Property

Location

Acquisition date

Asset class

Purchase price

Cedar Port

Tower Business Center (1) 1630 Aspen

Houston (Bayport), TX Greater Denver Area, CO Madison, WI

March 26, 2018

Industrial

$ US8,792

April 20, 2018

Industrial US2,884

May 31, 2018

Office US1,394

(1) The REIT acquired an 80% interest in this joint venture arrangement.

During 2018, Artis completed the disposition of the following properties:

Property

Location

Disposition DateAsset classOwned share of GLA

Sale Price

Humana Building 1810 Dublin Avenue 630 - 4th Avenue SWGreater Phoenix Area, AZ Winnipeg, MB

January 23, 2018

March 22, 2018

Calgary, AB

June 1, 2018

Office Industrial Office

106,418 $

US19,067

21,840 1,850

68,069 9,000

Production Court & Eau Claire

Greater Vancouver Area, BC &

Place II

Calgary, AB

June 27, 2018

Centrepoint (1)

Winnipeg, MB

October 31, 2018

Office Office

437,457 121,000

51,723 27,250

(1) The REIT disposed of its 50% interest in this joint venture arrangement.

On September 11, 2018, the REIT contributed industrial development land located in the Greater Houston Area, Texas, to a new joint venture arrangement, Park 8Ninety II.

During 2018, Artis repaid mortgage debt related to the disposition of the above properties in the aggregate amounts of $34.7 million and US$8.6 million.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

At December 31, 2018, Artis had $66.1 million of cash on hand and $225.3 million available on its revolving term credit facilities. Liquidity and capital resources will be impacted by financing activity, portfolio acquisition and disposition activities and debt repayments occurring subsequent to December 31, 2018.

NEW DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY

Artis has numerous development projects in process. The table below lists the ongoing projects and completion progress. Additional information pertaining to each project can be found in the 2018 MD&A.

Owned share of GLA (000's

Property Location Asset class of S.F.) % Completed % Leased (1) 169 Inverness Drive West I Greater Denver Area, CO Office 118 100.0% 0.0% Park Lucero IV Greater Phoenix Area, AZ Industrial 96 100.0% 100.0% Park 8Ninety III Greater Houston Area, TX Industrial 33 48.0% 100.0% Cedar Port I Greater Houston Area, TX Industrial 519 40.0% 100.0% Park 8Ninety II Greater Houston Area, TX Industrial 543 32.0% 40.0% Tower Business Center Greater Denver Area, CO Industrial 336 30.0% 0.0% 330 Main Winnipeg, MB Retail 27 25.0% 90.0% 300 Main Winnipeg, MB Residential/Commercial 580 11.0% 0.0%

(1) Percentage leased is based on occupancy at December 31, 2018, plus commitments on vacant space.

FUTURE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Artis has an extensive development pipeline, which consists of projects that are in the early planning stages to be developed over the next several years and projects that are being considered for future development. These development projects are designed to create value for unitholders while improving the overall quality of Artis' portfolio. Artis' pipeline consists of five development projects totalling up to approximately 1.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Additional information pertaining to these projects and Artis' future development initiatives can be found in the 2018 MD&A.

PORTFOLIO OPERATIONAL AND LEASING RESULTS

Occupancy at December 31, 2018, was 92.1% (93.7% including commitments on vacant space) compared to 91.6% at December 31, 2017, excluding properties held for redevelopment and new development projects.

Q4-18

Q3-18

Q2-18

Q1-18

Q4-17

Property NOI

$

Property NOI change (1)

Same Property NOI change (2)

Stabilized Same Property NOI change (2)

77,259 1.4% 2.7% 4.4%

$

76,211 0.4%

$

75,888 1.2 %

$

74,965

$

74,942

0.0 % (3.1)%

3.9% (0.4)%

(1.6)% (0.3)%

5.1%

1.3 %

1.0 % (0.2)%

Weighted-average rental rate increase on renewals reported in the period

0.0%

5.9%

5.0 %

1.1 %

1.6 %

(1) Property NOI has been impacted by acquisition, disposition and (re)development activity, foreign exchange and lease termination income.

(2) Same Property NOI results are impacted by foreign exchange.

Artis'portfolio has a stable lease expiry profile with 41.9% of gross leasable area expiring in 2023 or later and 21.7% of the 2019 expiries renewed or committed to new leases at December 31, 2018. Weighted-average in-place rents for the entire portfolio are $13.48 per square foot and are estimated to be 1.3% below market rents. Information about Artis' lease expiry profile is as follows:

2023

2019

2020

2021

2022

& later

Expiring square footage Committed percentage In-place rents

$

14.0 % 21.7 % 14.31

$

Comparison of in-place to market rents

(5.3)%

12.1% 9.0% 13.70 2.5%

$

13.8% 2.5% 12.85 1.4%

9.9% 41.9%

3.1% 3.0%

$

11.17

$

13.88

1.8% 3.2%

Comparison of in-place to market rents excluding Calgary office segment

1.0 %

2.7%

2.9%

1.3% 1.7%

Artis' Calgary office segment represents 7.7% of Q4-18 Proportionate Share Property NOI and 6.9% of the overall portfolio by GLA (excluding properties held for redevelopment). In 2019, Calgary office expiries represent 0.8% of Artis' total GLA. Of this expiring square footage, 8.4% has been renewed or committed to new leases. In 2020, Calgary office expiries represent 0.2% of Artis' total GLA.

2023

2019

2020

2021

2022

& later

Calgary office expiring square footage as a % of total GLA

0.8 %

0.2 %

1.3 %

0.2 %

3.2 %

NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Artis remains committed to maximizing its unit purchases under the NCIB program for the upcoming year.

From November 1, 2018, when Artis announced its intention to purchase units through its NCIB, until February 28, 2019, the REIT has purchased the following:

• 7,048,619 common units at a weighted-average price of $10.02;

• 25,300 Series A preferred units at a weighted-average price of $21.36;

• 26,400 Series E preferred units at a weighted-average price of $19.75; and,

• 28,200 Series G preferred units at a weighted-average price of $20.93.

UPCOMING WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET). In order to participate, please dial 1.416.764.8688 or 1.888.390.0546. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.