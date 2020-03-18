Log in
Artisan Partners Announces Reopening of Artisan International Value Fund

03/18/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners announced it has reopened Artisan International Value Fund to new investors, effective yesterday.

The Artisan International Value Fund (Investor Class: ARTKX, Advisor Class: APDKX, Institutional Class: APHKX) is managed by the International Value team, led by portfolio manager David Samra. The Fund had been closed to most new investors since 2011, reflecting the firm’s focus on process integrity and effective capacity management.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners, adviser to the Artisan Partners Funds, is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Press Inquiries
Mike Roos
800.399.1770
mroos@artisanpartners.com

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks and charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800.344.1770. Read carefully before investing.

Investment Risks: International investments involve special risks, including currency fluctuation, lower liquidity, different accounting methods and economic and political systems, and higher transaction costs. These risks typically are greater in emerging markets.  Securities of small- and medium-sized companies tend to have a shorter history of operations, be more volatile and less liquid and may have underperformed securities of large companies during some periods.  Value securities may underperform other asset types during a given period.

Artisan Partners Funds offered through Artisan Partners Distributors LLC (APDLLC), member FINRA. APDLLC is a wholly owned broker/dealer subsidiary of Artisan Partners Holdings LP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, an investment advisory firm and adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, is wholly owned by Artisan Partners Holdings LP.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
