Artisan Partners Renames Artisan Thematic Fund, Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary

NEW YORK, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners announced today that Artisan Thematic Fund has become Artisan Focus Fund. The Fund is managed by the Artisan Partners Thematic Team, led by portfolio manager Chris Smith, who joined Artisan Partners in October 2016 to found the team. Chris has a wealth of experience in managing focused long and long/short portfolios and since the team’s founding he has built a highly capable and talented group of investors.



The new name highlights the team’s dedicated focus on its process. Mr. Smith explained, “We believe the new name better reflects our existing approach to idea generation and bottom-up investing.” Regarding the three-year anniversary, Mr. Smith also noted, "Since its launch in April 2017, Artisan Focus Fund has established a strong record of creating value and delivering quality performance results."

Artisan Partners CEO, Eric Colson, added, “Artisan Focus Fund’s third anniversary, is a fitting time to shift to a name that better suits the team’s process and focus. Chris and his team take a unique approach to thematic idea generation. While themes are certainly a key component of their philosophy, they aren’t its defining feature. Chris’s decision to change the Fund’s name should allow him to better represent his team’s overarching goal—which is focused on identifying inflection points in multiyear trends that are often misunderstood by the markets.”

