Artists for Conservation Festival to Unveil World’s Largest Mural of Bird Paintings in Vancouver

08/16/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Vancouver, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The 100-foot collaborative artwork will feature 678 endangered species of birds
The 100-foot collaborative artwork will feature 678 endangered species of birds

Vancouver (August 16, 2018)– On Wednesday, August 22, Artists for Conservation (AFC) will unveil "Silent Skies," a 100ft super-mural showcasing birds from around the world that are in danger of becoming extinct. The unveiling will kick-off  the eighth annual AFC Festival and international art exhibit taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

“As an organization our efforts are rooted in bringing awareness to global conservation issues. With this in mind, the opportunity to involve artists from around the world in a collaborative conservation-based project only made sense,” said AFC Founder and President Jeff Whiting. “The 100-ft installation involves over 160 AFC artists from around the world and will serve as the artistic centrepiece of the International Ornithological Congress coming to Vancouver.”

Through international art exhibits, collaborative art-science projects and expeditions, an annual festival, awards and publications, AFC is dedicated to supporting wildlife and habitat conservation and environmental education through art that celebrates nature. The festival itself is a multi-day art and environmental education event, featuring a world-class conservation themed art exhibit with leading international, and regional artists, films, live art demos, music and cultural performances. The AFC Festival 2018 is being held in conjunction with the 27th International Ornithological Congress (IOCongress2018) and Vancouver International Bird Festival (VIBF).

“We are confident the addition of the super mural to this year’s festival will further highlight the importance of ongoing research and conservation efforts in a way that visitors can really enjoy,” said Whiting. “Alongside the main mural, we will be displaying the Silent Skies Student Mural Project, a youth education art program that has resulted in some inspiring artworks produced by 100 youth across BC.”

Presented by RE/MAX Agents of the Lower Mainland, the festival officially opens on Wednesday August 23 and runs until August 25. The AFC Festival has a wide variety of activities for all ages. Tickets can be purchased online or at the event.

For more information, visit artistsforconservation.org/festival.

-30-
Media Contact
Kelsi Carleton
604-738-2220
kelsi@talkshopmedia.com

About Artists for Conservation
Artists for Conservation (AFC) is the world's leading group of artists supporting the environment. Founded in 1997, the non-profit organization comprises a membership of 500 of the world's most gifted nature artists from 27 countries, across five continents. Dedicated to nurture, promote and leverage its world-class community of artists in support of our natural world, AFC drives its mission through three key programs: Art & Environmental Education; Field Work & Research; and Artist Development. The Artists for Conservation Festival is AFC's annual flagship initiative to showcase, support and further these programs. For more information, visit http://www.artistsforconservation.org.

© GlobeNewswire 2018
