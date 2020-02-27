Artspace, EAH Housing, and PA'I Foundation Announce the Grand Opening of Ola Ka ‘Ilima Artspace Lofts

First Affordable Housing Work/Live Lofts for Artists in Hawaii

Today, Artspace, EAH Housing, and PA’I Foundation announced the grand opening of an affordable housing work/live lofts development built for low-income artists, artisans, culture bearers and their families. Mayor Kirk Caldwell of Honolulu joined residents, housing officials, politicians, and community members at a luncheon event to celebrate the official grand opening of the building.

“Ola Ka ‘Ilima Artspace Lofts is filling an important void in our city,” said Kirk Caldwell, mayor of Honolulu. “As Kaka’ako is undergoing rapid development, we need to make sure that housing is affordable and available to everyone.”

Located in the Kaka’ako neighborhood of Honolulu, Ola Ka ‘Ilima Artspace Lofts has 84 units, including one-, two- and three- bedroom apartments and townhouses, and more than 11,000 square feet of commercial space for arts-oriented businesses or organizations. It will also be home to the PA’I Arts & Culture Center.

“Ola Ka ‘Ilima is a testament to what quality affordable housing provides to its residents,” said Laura Hall, president and chief executive officer at EAH Housing. “It is a place for people to thrive - where they can practice their art, live their art, meet other like-minded people, and draw inspiration from others. It's a community where people come together to live, to create, and to share.”

“Our lofts provide 84 affordable housing units to both artists households and to families needing a home,” said Kelley Lindquist, president of Artspace. “Ola Ka ‘Ilima will also be home to the PA’I Arts & Culture Center, dedicated to Native Hawaiian arts.”

The PA’I Arts & Culture Center will be located on the first-floor commercial space of Ola Ka ‘Ilima Artspace Lofts. It will include an art gallery, a performance area, which can be used in various space configurations, and an office and work suite. Native Hawaiian artists and cultural practitioners will use the space to create, practice, display, showcase, and market Native Hawaiian traditional and contemporary arts.

The PA’I Foundation has been a long-standing community partner to the Ola Ka ‘Ilima Artspace Lofts project since 2008, when Kumu Hula Vicky Takamine set the vision for affordable artist space, on the island of Oahu.

“We are excited to partner with Artspace on this project,” said Vicky Holt Takamine, executive director of PAʻI Foundation and Kumu Hula of Pua AliʻI ʻIlima. “The PAʻI Arts Center will be the anchor tenant in Ola Ka ʻIlima, a home for Native Hawaiian and local artists that will strengthen our arts and culture sectors in urban Honolulu.”

A second event will be held in the evening from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. Guests can expect to a delightful family friendly evening with live performances from Typical Hawaiians, Grammy nominated artist Kime Miner, visual arts exhibitions, open artist studios and other creative expressions from the resident artists. Nearly 400 people are expected to attend the two events to celebrate the grand opening of Ola Ka ‘Ilima Artspace Lofts.

About EAH Housing

Established in 1968, EAH Housing is one of the largest and most respected nonprofit housing development and management organizations in the western United States. EAH develops low-income multifamily housing, manages more than 185 properties in 75 municipalities in California and Hawaii, and plays a leadership role in local, regional and national housing advocacy efforts.

About Artspace

Founded in 1979, Artspace is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to create, foster, and preserve affordable and sustainable space for artists and arts organizations. To fulfill that mission, Artspace uses the tools of real estate development to construct or restore places where artists can affordably live and work. Artspace buildings also support healthy communities, anchored in existing assets. With a commitment to affordability, Artspace ensures that the spaces remain accessible to artists and their families in perpetuity. Artspace’s unique portfolio, developed over three decades, includes 50 projects nationwide and represents more than $650 million invested in America’s infrastructure. Beyond developing places, Artspace has also served as a consultant to hundreds of arts communities coast-to-coast, helping others advance their visions. While embracing the value the arts bring to individual lives, Artspace champions the once-radical idea that artists and arts organizations can leverage fundamental social change. Artspace’s headquarters are located in Minneapolis, with additional offices in New Orleans, New York, Seattle, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit www.artspace.org.

