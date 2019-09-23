Arturo : and Branch Announce Partnership to Integrate Arturo :'s Deep Learning and AI Powered Analytics in Branch's Homeowners Insurance

The Arturo and Branch partnership will enable Branch to deliver customer centric offerings while providing Arturo with real-time feedback to consistently improve product performance

Arturo, the AI-powered analytics provider of residential and commercial property characteristic data and predictive analysis, and Branch, the company bringing insurance back to its original intent, a force for communal good, today announced their partnership to leverage Arturo’s products within Branch’s Homeowners products.

Arturo grew out of more than three years of research by American Family Insurance on the application of AI and deep learning to satellite, aerial, drone, and ground-level imagery to accurately assess physical property characteristics for residential and commercial properties from the highest resolution and most current imagery. Arturo’s dynamic AI-powered analytics generate detailed property information, often in under five seconds. By leveraging Arturo’s API, insurers gain a deeper understanding of properties in real-time. This speeds up and simplifies how they do business and generates insights in seconds that would take hours if performed manually.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with the team at Branch,” said John-Isaac Clark, CEO of Arturo. “Their mission to make insurance less expensive by tapping into the power of community and cutting edge technology is deeply aligned with our objective to provide the most accurate and comprehensive property characteristic and predictive data. We’re additionally excited about Branch’s commitment to share analytical feedback directly with Arturo to consistently improve the quality of our products - thereby improving the quality of product Branch can offer.”

“Arturo has demonstrated an ability to provide robust, accurate information for insurers quickly and effectively. We are confident that the Arturo platform will be a true value-add for our members, and look forward to a long-term, collaborative relationship,” said Steve Lekas, CEO and Cofounder, Branch.

About Branch Insurance

Branch is here to restore insurance to its original intent - a force for communal good. By tapping into the power of community, Branch aims to make insurance better, and more affordable, for everyone. That's why Branch is making it easier than ever to save money by bundling Home and Auto Insurance in just seconds, giving customers the tools they need to constantly lower their own prices, and dedicating a portion of insurance payments to help those who can't afford insurance. To learn more visit www.ourbranch.com.

About Arturo

Arturo is a deep learning spin-out from American Family Insurance relentlessly committed to delivering highly accurate physical property characteristic data and predictive analysis for residential and commercial properties for use in the Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Reinsurance, Lending, and Securities markets.

Leveraging the latest satellite, aerial, and ground-level imagery, as well as unique proprietary data sources, Arturo’s deep learning models provide differentiated property data unparalleled by any other provider - often in as little as 5 seconds. To learn more about Arturo, Inc., visit: www.arturo.ai or follow on Twitter @arturo_ai.

