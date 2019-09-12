Aruna Bio to Present at Exosome Based Therapeutic Development Summit

Presentation will highlight the potential utilization of exosomes as a therapeutic and delivery vehicle for treating neurodegenerative diseases

Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Steven Stice, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, will be giving a presentation at the Exosome Based Therapeutic Development Summit occurring September 18-19, 2019 in Boston, MA.

Dr. Stice’s presentation, Neural Stem Cell Derived Exosomes as Potential Treatment of Neurodegenerative Disorders, will explore the promise of exosomes as both a therapeutic and a delivery vehicle to treat neurodegenerative diseases and stroke. The presentation will include data on Aruna Bio’s neural exosome platform, which has demonstrated therapeutic benefit in multiple animal models of stroke and is also being developed for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and potentially other neurodegenerative diseases.

The development summit will unite biotech, academic institutions and other stakeholders and will focus on accelerating the discovery and development of effective exosome-based therapeutics.

About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is harnessing the natural abilities of neural exosomes to cross the blood brain barrier and enhance the body’s anti-inflammatory, self-repair and protective mechanisms to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders. Aruna Bio is also leveraging its proprietary exosomes and manufacturing platform to create synergistic therapies by enhancing exosomes with RNA, oligonucleotides, antibodies and small molecules. www.arunabio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005231/en/