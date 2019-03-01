Arvada Rent-Alls : Acquires Chatfield Time Rentals

Locally owned, Arvada-based Arvada Rent-Alls has acquired Chatfield Time Rentals for an undisclosed amount of money. “Arvada Rent-Alls has been serving contractors and homeowners in Arvada since 1964; we are very excited to extend our great service to a bigger geographical area,” Andrew Heesacker, Vice President of Arvada Rent-Alls, said.

Chatfield Time Rentals is based in Littleton, Colorado; the name of the Littleton store will be changed to Arvada Rent-Alls. This second location will offer the same equipment mix from small do-it-yourself tools to large excavators. The location will retain the Stihl dealership along with the Honda and Toro lines carried by the original business. “We have been looking to expand for some time now and this opportunity proved to work out for both businesses. We have been serving many areas of the Colorado front range for 55 years, and the placement of this location will serve us and our customer base very well,” Heesacker said.

