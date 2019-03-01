Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arvada Rent-Alls : Acquires Chatfield Time Rentals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 03:01am EST

Locally owned, Arvada-based Arvada Rent-Alls has acquired Chatfield Time Rentals for an undisclosed amount of money. “Arvada Rent-Alls has been serving contractors and homeowners in Arvada since 1964; we are very excited to extend our great service to a bigger geographical area,” Andrew Heesacker, Vice President of Arvada Rent-Alls, said.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005088/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Chatfield Time Rentals is based in Littleton, Colorado; the name of the Littleton store will be changed to Arvada Rent-Alls. This second location will offer the same equipment mix from small do-it-yourself tools to large excavators. The location will retain the Stihl dealership along with the Honda and Toro lines carried by the original business. “We have been looking to expand for some time now and this opportunity proved to work out for both businesses. We have been serving many areas of the Colorado front range for 55 years, and the placement of this location will serve us and our customer base very well,” Heesacker said.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:53aRHB BANK BHD : Malaysia`s RHB goes live on Murex MX.3
AQ
03:53aAL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT SJSC : Saudi banking giant picks Temenos for digital transformation
AQ
03:53aGJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING : Nordea completes acquisition of Gjensidige Bank
AQ
03:52aCLEAN HARBORS : Scott Metzger Joins HEPACO as President and Chief Operating Officer
AQ
03:52aINDIVIOR : Announces Launch of PERSERIS (risperidone) for the Treatment of Schizophrenia in Adults
AQ
03:52aOZ MINERALS : and Unearthed Explorer Challenge goes live
AQ
03:52aCIVMEC : contract at South Flank to create up to 80 jobs
AQ
03:52aFoamix Announces Positive Results from Phase 3 Open-Label Safety Study Evaluating FMX103 Topical Minocycline Foam for Treatment up to 1 Year
AQ
03:52aKAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : New US investor joins Series C financing of Karolinska Development`s portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics
AQ
03:52aCTI BIOPHARMA : Servier terminates CTI cancer pact following clinical failure
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
2TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
3INTERPUBLIC GROUP : WPP gives investors relief with better than feared results
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - OPL 245 – RDS plc informed of DPP preparing to prosecu..
5AKER BP : Norway's Aker BP switching gears from M&A to exploration

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.