Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arvelle Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Series A Financing Round

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 02:00am EDT


Arvelle Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Series A Financing Round

 Brings the total financing to $207.8m

Triggered by successful filing and validation of the MAA for cenobamate

Zug, Switzerland, 26 May 2020 - Arvelle Therapeutics, an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative treatments to patients suffering from CNS disorders, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the final tranche of its Series A financing round.  The final tranche was triggered by the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) recent acceptance of the marketing authorization application (MAA) for cenobamate for the adjunctive treatment of focal-onset seizures in adults with epilepsy, announced on 26 March 2020.

The final tranche of $42.7m, representing 32% of the initial total Series A commitment of $133.3m, along with $74.5m in previously funded product financing, brings the total capital raised to $207.8m. Series A investors include NovaQuest Capital Management, BRV Capital Management, LSP, H.I.G. BioHealth Partners, Andera Partners, F-Prime Capital, KB Investments and members of management.
Arvelle will use the proceeds of the fundraising to continue to expand its operations across Europe, including key country-by-country hires in preparation of the European launch of cenobamate. Cenobamate is approved in the U.S. where it is commercially available under the trademark XCOPRI®.
Commenting on the news, Mark Altmeyer, President and CEO of Arvelle Therapeutics, said: “We are pleased to announce the closing of the final tranche of our Series A today  We have made great progress at Arvelle since our initial funding and are continuing to build out the team to ensure we are fully prepared to launch cenobamate across Europe following approval . The backing of such esteemed, international investors points to the potential of cenobamate as an adjunctive treatment of focal-onset seizures in adults with epilepsy and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our investors for their continued support.”

Olivier Litzka at Andera Partners said: “The world-class team at Arvelle have made great strides since the company's inception and we are pleased to support such an innovative organisation as it matures towards becoming a commercial business, with an approved product on the market in Europe.”

Matthew Bullard at NovaQuest said: “We believe cenobamate has potential as a new therapeutic option for patients who continue to have seizures despite the use of available treatments.  We look forward to supporting the Company and seeing the impact cenobamate could have on patients living with this debilitating condition.”

ENDS

For more information please contact:
Arvelle Therapeutics
Email: Juan.Vergez@arvelletx.com
Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Consilum Strategic Communications (international strategic communications)
Mary-Jane Elliott/Susan Stuart/Alex Harrison/Lindsey Neville
Email: arvelletherapeutics@consilium-comms.com
Telephone: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

About Arvelle Therapeutics
Arvelle Therapeutics is an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative solutions to patients suffering from CNS disorders. Arvelle is responsible for the development and commercialization of cenobamate, an investigational antiepileptic drug, in the European market. Arvelle is headquartered in Switzerland and received start-up financing of $207.8 million, one of the largest initial financing commitments for a European-focused biopharmaceutical company, with investments from a global syndicate including NovaQuest Capital Management, BRV Capital Management, LSP, H.I.G. BioHealth Partners, Andera Partners, F-Prime Capital and KB Investments. More information is available at http://arvelletx.com.

About Cenobamate
Cenobamate was discovered by SK Biopharmaceuticals and SK life science and is a new FDA-approved antiseizure medication (ASM) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults (also known as focal-onset seizures). Cenobamate has been approved in the U.S. where it is commercially available under the trademark XCOPRI®.  In early 2019, SK Biopharmaceuticals entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Arvelle Therapeutics to develop and commercialize cenobamate in Europe.

Cenobamate is believed to work through a unique, dual, complementary mechanism of action: Enhancing inhibitory currents through positive modulation of GABAA receptors at a non-benzodiazepine binding site, and decreasing excitatory currents by both inhibiting the persistent sodium current and enhancing the inactivated state of voltage-gated sodium channels.

Long term data of cenobamate is being further studied in the open-label extensions of the double-blind placebo control trials as well as the open-label safety study in adults with focal-onset seizures. Additionally, cenobamate is being assessed in an ongoing randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating its safety and efficacy as adjunctive therapy in patients with primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures (NCT03678753).

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:19aMUST THE SHOW GO ON? : Some Judges Press Forward Scheduling Remote Patent Bench Trials
AQ
02:19aINSIDE TRACK : Work, Health & Safety – In the media, published articles, papers & reports, in practice & courts, cases & legislation
AQ
02:18aSYNAIRGEN : Preliminary statement of results for the year ended 31 December 2019
PU
02:18aEASYJET : says finance chief Findlay to leave in 2021
RE
02:17aNOHO PARTNERS OYJ : Plc provides further information about the progress of financing negotiations
AQ
02:16aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
02:16aWIRECARD : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
02:16aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : confirms Mercedes boss Moers will replace CEO Palmer
RE
02:15aAWILCO LNG : Notification of share holdings
AQ
02:15aNOHO PARTNERS OYJ : Plc's financial statements, corporate governance statement and remuneration statement for 2019 have been published
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
2PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese provincial official urges shut down of CNPC's Dalian refinery
3PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
4NOVAVAX, INC. : NOVAVAX : US company trials coronavirus vaccine candidate in Australia
5CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Daimler to invest in Chinese EV battery maker Farasis' $480 million IPO..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group