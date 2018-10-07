Log in
Arvida : Acquires Kerikeri Land

10/07/2018 | 04:03am CEST

NZX RELEASE

ARVIDA ACQUIRES KERIKERI LAND

10 August 2018 - Arvida has entered into unconditional agreements to acquire 18-ha of land in Kerikeri to build a new retirement village.

Arvida CEO Bill McDonald said the site is on flat land less than 1km from the town centre and zoned residential.

"With a great climate, Kerikeri is an attractive retirement location with a real shortage of care options in the area. We are delighted to secure a prime site with capacity for development of a village that will be integral to the wider community."

Arvida plans to build an integrated aged care and retirement village that will offer a range of retirement living options including independent living villas, a care facility and multiple community facilities.

Mr McDonald said, "the village will help provide for the expected 60% increase in people aged over 75 years in the Kerikeri and surrounding area within the next decade and bring new employment opportunities to the region."

Work on planning approvals will commence immediately.

The Kerikeri land is Arvida's second acquisition of a greenfield development site. Development at the 8.5-ha greenfield site in Richmond, Nelson is progressing to plan, with resource consent expected to be received in August for the 267-unit development. Bulk earthworks have already commenced on site.

Arvida has development projects in progress at 9 sites currently. The first stages of planned developments at Aria Bay and Park Lane were recently completed delivering 25 and 28 apartments respectively. Residents commenced moving into new apartments at Aria Bay in June and into Park Lane in August. Planning for the next stages of development at both these villages has commenced.

An update on development activity in progress is provided in the table appended. Arvida confirms a total of 111 new units are expected to be delivered in the current financial year.

- ENDS -

For more information contact:

Bill McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, Arvida Group Limited Telephone: 021-270-3669 or email:bill.mcdonald@arvida.co.nz

Jeremy Nicoll, Chief Financial Officer, Arvida Group Limited Telephone: 021-403-665 or email:jeremy.nicoll@arvida.co.nz

About Arvida:

Arvida is one of New Zealand's largest aged care providers owning and operating 29 retirement villages located nationally. Each village operates independently under a corporate structure that supports village operations to ensure quality and consistency of service. Arvida provides almost 4,000 residents with a continuum of care that extends from independent living to full rest home, hospital and dementia-level care.

Arvida's growth strategy includes the acquisition of quality villages that meet strict acquisition criteria as well as the development of additional facilities at existing villages and targeted development of new villages in areas that are supported by a strong demographic and economic profile.

Arvida is listed on the NZX (NZX: ARV). Website: www.arvida.co.nz

Appendix 1: Development Update

Village

Location

Stage

Aria Bay

Auckland

Apts

Care & Apts

Copper Crest

Tauranga

Villas

Care & Apts

Lauriston Park

Cambridge

Villas

Care & Apts

Mary Doyle

Havelock North

Villas

Village at the Park

Wellington

Apts

Villas

St Albans

Christchurch

Apts

Care & Apts

Park Lane

Christchurch

Apts

Apts

Rhodes on Cashmere

Christchurch

Care & Apts

Richmond site

Nelson

Villas, Care & Apts

TOTAL

Units

Status

Update

25

Completed

Residents occupying new apts from June

115

Consented

Development planning underway

30

Under construction

Expected completion of 25 in FY19 & 5 in FY20

79

Consented

Construction expected to commence FY19

12

Under construction

Expected completion FY20

90

Planned

Master planning in progress

42

Under construction

Expected completion of 10 in FY19 & 32 beyond

24

Under construction

Expected completion FY20

16

Consented

Review of master planning underway

21

Under construction

Expected completion FY20

24

Consented

Construction to follow current apts stage

28

Completed

Residents occupying new apts from August

51

Consented

Construction to commence FY19

73

Under construction

Expected completion of 23 in FY19 & 50 beyond

267

Consenting

Site earthworks in progress, stage 1 due to commence FY19

897

Plus Developments in early planning

202

Plus Kerikeri development site

260

1,359

Disclaimer

Arvida Group Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 02:02:02 UTC
