Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arvig's Ben Wiechman Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 11:36am EDT

PERHAM, Minn., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ben Wiechman, Director of IP Strategy and Engineering at Arvig, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Wiechman was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. 

“We are honored to welcome Ben into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social-capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Wiechman has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Wiechman will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. 

Finally, Wiechman will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team. 

"I am very excited to participate in the Forbes Technology Council. This is a great opportunity to meet and interact with other industry leaders as well as share our vision for the future of our industry,” said Wiechman. 

About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Arvig
Established in 1950, today, Arvig is one of the largest independent broadband and telecommunications providers in the nation. Arvig delivers cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the state of Minnesota and the upper Midwest via a robust network that reaches into Nebraska. In addition to providing residential services, Arvig uses its more than 10,000 fiber route miles to deliver internet, television and telephone services to businesses and residents as well as fiber wholesale services, business phone systems, business IT services, construction, security and more. Visit arvigbusiness.com for additional information.

Media Contact:
Caitlin Stoecker, Corporate Communications Professional
Arvig | 5602 36 St. S., Fargo, ND 58104
218.346.8220 | caitlin.stoecker@arvig.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02pUK MORTGAGES : Interim Dividend
PR
12:01pBOUYGUES : Confiance n°11 employee share ownership plan
PU
12:01pTATA STEEL : Update on 2QFY20 volumes
PU
12:01pSUBSEA 7 : S.A. Conference Call Notification Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
12:01pCOGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES : announces significant expansion of its UK NHS based clinical trial centers
AQ
12:01pDRAX : Biomassfired Heating Plant Market May Set New Growth Story | EON, Dong Energy, Drax Group, Suez, Statkraft, Fortum Keilaniemi
AQ
12:01pFour Seasons and Sensei Partner to Launch All-New, All-Inclusive Wellness Retreat on the Secluded Island of Lanai
PR
12:01pGlobal Economy Will Avoid Recession, and See Some Recovery in 2020
PR
12:01p2020 Fleet & MRO Forecasts Now Available from Aviation Week Network
GL
12:01pNEXTSTAGE : and Mirova Support the European Development of Port Adhoc
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
4AT&T : AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
5PG&E CORPORATION : Fire Fears Push PG&E To Black Out Millions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group