Aryaka : Names Mario Vecchio Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific

10/20/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Newest Addition to Aryaka’s Leadership Team to Drive the Company’s Expansion in the Region

Aryaka®, the #1 end-to-end managed SD-WAN provider, announced today the appointment of Mario Vecchio as Aryaka’s senior vice president of APAC. In his new role, Mario will lead Aryaka’s push into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region as the company continues to accelerate WAN transformation initiatives and expand its global footprint in the coming year.

Mario has a proven track record of delivering impressive revenue gains, profit growth and market share increases through his strategic sales leadership. He has more than 25 years of experience in the region where he has focused on direct and indirect sales for complex managed IT service and networking organizations.

Effective immediately, Mario is charged with scaling the company’s presence across the APAC region, enhancing the structure of the Aryaka global partner program, improving partner enablement and overseeing recruitment.

“As the newest addition to our robust leadership team, Mario will play a critical role in growing Aryaka’s business,” said Karen Freitag, Chief Revenue Officer at Aryaka. “Our strategy is to accelerate our growth in the APAC region, and we will do that through our strategic partnerships and Mario’s unmatched experience in the managed services and networking industries.”

Prior to joining Aryaka, Mario was senior vice president of APAC at Big Switch Networks where he led the growth and success of the sales organization and its go-to-market strategy. Under his leadership, Big Switch saw its revenue increase over 100 percent year-over-year. Prior to Big Switch, Mario founded Progility Technologies where he served as chairman and CEO for more than seven years. At Progility, Mario grew the company to 800 employees and $180 Million in revenue with more than 30 offices around the globe.

“Aryaka is the clear leader in the managed SD-WAN space and its technology is a game-changer for enterprises making their digital transformation journeys,” said Mario Vecchio. “I’m excited to be joining the company at such a pivotal stage in Aryaka’s evolution. I look forward to supporting and expanding our existing customer base and nurturing our essential channel partners in the region.”

For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/

Visit the Aryaka blog: https://www.aryaka.com/blog/

Follow Aryaka on Twitter: @AryakaNetworks

Visit Aryaka on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks/

About Aryaka

Aryaka delivers the #1 fully managed, end-to-end global SD-WAN service for the cloud-first era. Our unique technology integrates multi-cloud connectivity, application optimization, security, last-mile management and visibility into an SLA-driven OPEX-only solution that provides unmatched agility and improved TCO for the global enterprise.


© Business Wire 2019
