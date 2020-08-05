As Alzheimer's Soars in Texas, Memory Care Innovator Silverado Returns to Austin

A company with a scientifically-validated brain health initiative and specially-developed COVID-19 prevention protocols has returned to providing memory care locally by assuming management of a southwest Austin community for those with dementia. Silverado began operating Silverado Barton Springs on Aug. 1, bringing residents a host of programs developed from over two decades of caring for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Silverado Barton Springs, formerly Liana South Austin, is located at 5200A Davis Lane, Austin. Silverado already offers hospice services in Austin and previously operated three memory care communities locally. The number of Texans with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase 22.5 percent by 2025.

A key aspect in daily care at Silverado Barton Springs will be the Nexus at Silverado® early-stage brain health program. The company developed the specialized 20-hour weekly initiative based on studies showing purposeful programming may slow disease progression and change pathologies of many common dementias.

“Academic research has validated that people taking part in Nexus at Silverado demonstrated a 60% improvement in cognition compared to those who did not participate,” said Michelle Neumann, who has been appointed administrator of Silverado Barton Springs. Neumann has served in leadership roles for Silverado for four years and has over two decades of senior care experience.

Silverado will immediately implement the COVID-19 prevention strategies it has innovated to help protect memory care environments. “We have created what we believe are the industry’s first ‘observation areas,’ which provide unique spaces for engagement, access to the outdoors, dining and other aspects of purposeful care while preventing potential infection and spread,” Neumann said. Silverado will conduct an ongoing proactive coronavirus testing strategy and all associates will wear KN-95 masks, which provide a higher level of protection than standard surgical masks.

Silverado operated three memory care communities in Austin until June, 2019. It has come back to the market at the request of families, staff and senior care professionals.

“When we left Austin a year ago, they resoundingly told us they wanted us to return,” said Loren Shook, Silverado founder and CEO. “We promised to do what we could and now we are excited to fulfill our vow bringing Silverado’s world-class memory care back to the region.”

The industry trade publication Senior Housing News said in a June 16, 2020 interview with Shook that Silverado and its services “have been studied nationally and internationally for their impact on individuals with memory care needs.” Reducing medication use, tracking data on care results and creating what Silverado calls the “living environment” to connect the memory-impaired with the rhythms of daily life are core practices.

The latter includes the abundant presence of dogs, cats, birds and other animals. Another component, which is on hiatus due to the pandemic, is bringing children and residents together to the benefit of both generations. In addition to partnering with schools and youth organizations, Silverado encourages associates to bring their youngsters to work with them. Youth participation will begin at Silverado Barton Springs when it is safe.

Currently, 400,000 Texans 65 and over are living with Alzheimer’s, a number expected to rise to 490,000 by 2025, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

More information on Silverado Barton Springs is available on its website and by calling (512) 301-8747. Community updates can be obtained by following Silverado Barton Springs Memory Care Community on Facebook.

Silverado, founded in 1996, operates 20 memory care communities and 11 hospice offices in six states. Based in Irvine, California, its website is Silverado.com.

