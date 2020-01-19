Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

As Brexit nears, Johnson pushes for deeper trade ties with Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2020 | 07:00pm EST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Libya summit in Berlin

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call for deeper investment ties between Britain and Africa at a summit for leaders of 21 African countries on Monday that comes days before his country will leave the European Union.

After securing Britain's departure from the EU, the world's largest trading bloc, on Jan. 31, Johnson is keen to develop business ties with countries outside Europe.

At the summit in London, Johnson will call for Britain to be the "investment partner of choice" for Africa. He will highlight deals worth billions of pounds with countries on the continent, underlining the roles British companies are playing in providing anything from smart street lighting in Nigeria to environmentally friendly breweries in Kenya.

The prime minister will also announce an end to British support for thermal coal mining or coal power plants overseas, according to a statement issued before the summit's start.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Pravin Char)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.01% 540.58 Delayed Quote.0.45%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.02% 0.8532 Delayed Quote.0.73%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.42% 168.36 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19pDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : 6th Australia-China High Level Dialogue
PU
07:18pBritons' trust in institutions falls to record low - Edelman
RE
07:15pA thousand EU financial firms plan to open UK offices after Brexit
RE
07:07pUK property asking prices jump by record 2.3% month-on-month at turn of year - Rightmove
RE
07:00pAs Brexit nears, Johnson pushes for deeper trade ties with Africa
RE
06:21pCorrection to the Outlook column on the Trade Deal
DJ
05:11pFarmer Approval of Trump Hits Record, Poll Shows
DJ
04:07pCEO says Bank of America aims to 'double' its U.S. consumer market share
RE
03:24pJPMorgan to buy Paris building to bring euro teams from London
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : ECB, BOJ Meetings; U.S. Existing Home Sales
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA : HIDDN : fully subscribed private placement and fully underwritten repair offering
2DESIGN STUDIO GROUP LTD : REQUEST FOR SUSPENSION::Mandatory
3REGENEUS : Report shows increasing efforts by businesses to deal with mental health in the workplace
4MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Singapore's Olam to form two businesses as part of revamp
5SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::UPDATE ON PROPOSED HOSPITAL PROJECT IN PRINCE BAY: COMPLETI..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group