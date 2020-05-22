Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

As COVID-19 Response Shifts, Medica Extends Commitment to Members, Community Partners and Long-Term Care Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 11:58am EDT

Health Insurer Will Provide Masks, Personal Protection Equipment and Critical Resources and Information

States will ease restrictions to allow more businesses and services to open beginning June 1 and Medica is responding with increased efforts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its members and partners.

Beginning next week, Medica will begin distributing more than 200,000 disposable protective masks to members who are at the greatest risk for experiencing complications related to COVID-19. Medica also will donate an additional 150,000 masks and other personal protection equipment to community organizations and its skilled nursing partners.

“As states begin to adjust the dials on the pandemic response, one thing that remains constant is the need to protect our members, and those who provide them with health and community services,” said Medica Medical Director Dr. John Piatkowski. “Medica was able to locate a supply of masks and personal protective equipment, and we knew how important it would be to share with the individuals and communities that rely on us as their trusted partner in health care.”

Medica’s commitment to support the community during the pandemic began in March when employees launched a program to help manage the physical and emotional wellbeing for its at-risk members. Under the program, Medica’s analytic teams developed a model to identify those members at risk for experiencing complications related to COVID-19.

Medica team members contact the identified members to provide them with resources and information to keep them as healthy as possible to avoid complications. Those outcomes will also help save health care dollars by identifying health needs that may have gone unmet.

“We have found our outreach program is filling a very important role,” Piatkowski said. “Not only are we providing our members with information and resources, we also help meet their emotional needs. In some cases, Medica employees have been their only human contact since self-isolation began. We are glad we have the opportunity to take this a step further by providing masks to them.”

Visit our newsroom to learn more about the ways Medica is serving the community during this pandemic.

About Medica

Medica (www.medica.com) is a non-profit health plan headquartered in Minnesota. The company serves communities in the heart of America by providing health care coverage and related services in the employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. It operates in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Medica’s vision is to be trusted in the community for our unwavering commitment to high quality, affordable health care.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:41pGLOBANT : New Globant Report Explores How to Reinvent Industries for Today's Unanticipated "New Normal"
PR
12:41pCASTLIGHT HEALTH : Launches New Solution For Safely Navigating Workforce Health and Re-entry Strategies Addressing COVID-19
PR
12:40pKENMARE RESOURCES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
12:40pSEC Charges Owner of Film Distribution Company with Defrauding Publicly Traded Fund
NE
12:38pAMERICAN STATES WATER CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:37pUN Sanctions Notice - 21 May 2020
PU
12:37pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Researchers Demonstrate Grain-size Gas Sensor with Bloodhound-like Sensing Capabilities Ideal for Wearable or Drone-…
PU
12:36pKONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
12:36pRitter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Expected Closing of Merger Transaction with Qualigen, Inc.
GL
12:35pICELANDAIR : Collective Bargaining Agreement with FIA approved
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : France warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Retail CEO's Livestreaming Debut Shows A Golden Opportunity to Buy a Propert …
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : 4Q Profit Falls 88%; Revenue Rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group