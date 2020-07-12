As COVID-19 cases surge in Florida, anti-mask activists hold protests, Disney World reopens

July 12 (Reuters) - As Florida posts the biggest surge of
coronavirus cases in the country, Walt Disney World in Orlando
opened to the public for the first time in four months and
anti-mask activists held a rally at a nearby restaurant.
Walt Disney Co welcomed a limited number of guests
to its two most popular parks in Orlando on Saturday with a host
of safety measures including masks and temperature checks.
Coronavirus infections are rising in about 40 states,
according to a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks
compared with the prior two weeks. Nationally, the United States
has broken global records by registering about 60,000 new cases
a day for the last four days in a row, according to a Reuters
tally. Hospitalizations and positive test rates are also rising
in the states at the center of the outbreak -- Arizona,
California, Florida and Texas.
Health officials have pleaded with the public to wear masks
to limit the spread of the virus, but the issue has become
politically divisive in the United States unlike many other
countries that have seen far lower rates of infection and death.
Seven months into the pandemic, President Donald Trump wore
a mask for the first time in public when he visited a Washington
D.C.-area military medical center on Saturday. Trump had
previously refused to wear a mask in public or ask Americans to
wear face coverings, saying it was a personal choice.
Many Americans still refuse to wear a mask, which health
experts say help stop transmission of the virus that has killed
more than 134,000 Americans.
Anti-mask activists organized a protest on Saturday at a
grilled cheese restaurant and bar in Windermere, Florida, which
is in Orange County about 12 miles (19 km) from Walt Disney
World.
The restaurant, 33 & Melt, has become a focal point of
tension after owner Carrie Hudson said she was not requiring
customers to wear masks. County officials have mandated the use
of masks in public since June 20.
During Saturday's protest outside the restaurant, no
customers wore face coverings. Agents from the state's Division
of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco arrived during the rally and
served Hudson with a warning, according to a video.
"This is a virus that is very well contained," said one of
the demonstrators, anti-mask activist Tara Hill. "Everyone is
responsible for their own health care decisions ... We want our
choices respected as well."
Florida has posted record levels of coronavirus infections,
with over 10,000 new cases five times in the last 10 days. In
addition, more than four dozen hospitals in Florida reported
that their intensive care units are full due to a surge in
COVID-19 patients.
(Reporting by Octavio Jones, Deborah Lutterbeck and Njuwa
Maina; Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Daniel Wallis)