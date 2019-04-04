As China Trade Deal Nears, U.S. Senators Fear It Could Fall Short

By William Mauldin

WASHINGTON -- As the White House signals that a China trade deal is imminent, two U.S. senators are urging the Trump administration to ensure the pact mandates a level playing field for U.S. companies and has a strong enforcement mechanism.

The deal "must allow us to do in China what they can do in the US & it must have real enforcement mechanisms," Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted Thursday. "In practical terms, China is already in violation of things they've either implicitly or explicitly agreed to in the past, and the enforcement mechanisms don't exist for it," he said in a recent interview.

Mr. Rubio, a Florida Republican, is calling on the administration to retain U.S. import tariffs aimed at blunting China's ability to compete in key industries as a part of its "Made in China 2025" program.

"Irrespective of any deal, all of those industries should be the subject either of tariffs or of flat-out prohibitions," Mr. Rubio said.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat on the Senate committee that oversees trade, said Thursday, "I want to see the details of any agreement and how we are going to enforce it to make sure there are long-lasting structural changes that will really stop China's cheating."

The comments come as the White House signals an agreement to end the year-old trade conflict with Beijing could be approaching after high-level negotiations between both sides this week.

President Trump said Thursday talks are going nicely but that "it's got to be a great deal." Later Thursday, the president is expected to announce a possible summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to sign a pact.

Beijing is seeking the removal or reduction of tariffs on $250 billion of its exports to the U.S. as a part of the deal. Some U.S. officials want to keep the levies in place for a time to ensure Beijing makes good on its promises.

Some in Congress say they are concerned the U.S. might agree to ease pressure on Chinese telecom giants Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. in return for promises from Beijing to buy more U.S. products.

Trump economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said Wednesday that "the Huawei stuff has generally not come up in the trade talks" and that "we've looked at it as a legal matter so far and regarding executive orders to their actions."

The Trump administration hasn't negotiated a traditional free-trade deal with Beijing -- the kind that Congress gets a vote on and that fits into guidelines of the World Trade Organization. Rather it would be an executive-level agreement that could be jettisoned by a future president or Mr. Trump himself.

U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, who is leading the talks, told lawmakers the enforcement mechanism would consist of layers of bilateral consultations between officials at low, medium and high levels. If Mr. Lighthizer and his counterpart are unable to resolve an alleged deal violation in periodic meetings, then the U.S. would impose tariffs, he said.

Business groups say that they prefer the widely accepted dispute-resolution system of the WTO and that the new bilateral system could lead to tariffs and retaliation that would raise the cost of doing business between the two countries.

In the 2016 election, Mr. Trump tapped into widespread discontent with Chinese economic practices, and trade experts expect political momentum will continue to push Washington to confront Beijing.

On Thursday, a bipartisan group of senators, including Mr. Rubio, introduced legislation that would allow for U.S. sanctions on drugmakers in China that provide synthetic opioids to traffickers.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York, a longtime critic of Beijing, said the legislation "would equip the administration with tools to systematically go after the major manufacturers and traffickers of fentanyl before the killer drug gets to the U.S."

