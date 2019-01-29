As Consumer Demand for Accounts Grows, Kasasa® Now Ranks as the 4th Largest Banking Branch Network

Kasasa®,
an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, announced
it is now the fourth largest banking branch network in the nation, with
907 community financial institutions (CFIs) currently partnered with
Kasasa. As demand for the company’s rewards accounts and the Kasasa
Loan® strengthens, Kasasa continues to be the preferred choice for
consumers.
The 907 CFIs partnered with Kasasa represent 3,408 branches across all
50 states and 1,749,065 accounts. Combining all CFIs and branches,
Kasasa would be the fourth largest branch network with only three having
broader retail distribution. Larger in reach than even U.S. Bank,
Kasasa-carrying community bank and credit union branches are poised to
overtake Bank of America’s branch count within the next year.
Known for reinventing checking, Kasasa is committed to helping CFIs meet
consumer needs through innovative products that deliver disruptively
good value. Its free, rewards-based checking
and savings accounts require no minimum balance and enable CFIs to
increase noninterest income, reduce overall expenses and compete with
megabanks. Compared to standard free checking, Kasasa accounts deliver
50 percent more accounts in the first year, up to two times annual
profit per account and 45 percent more non-interest income.
Kasasa client Thad Angelle of MCT Credit Union said, “I have been CEO
since 2010. We were at $160 million in assets. We're now $316 million in
assets and that's all organic growth. I attribute that growth to the
Kasasa products.”
“Offering Kasasa to our members has been phenomenal,” said Jerry King,
President and CEO of DEXSTA Federal Credit Union. “Members tell us how
much they like their Kasasa account and have certainly made us aware of
how satisfied they are with their Kasasa rewards.”
In addition to reinventing checking, Kasasa has reinvented lending. Most
people want to get out of debt and know that the fastest route to
financial freedom is paying ahead, but few do so because it will deplete
their savings or rainy day fund. Launched last year, the Kasasa
Loan™ is transforming the way people think about borrowing money by
introducing a new concept called take-backs™. It is the only loan that
lets the borrower pay ahead to reduce debt, but take that extra back if
they need it, making it the most people-friendly loan available on the
market today.
“We created Kasasa to help community financial institutions shout more
loudly than any one of them could individually,” said Gabe Krajicek, CEO
of Kasasa. “With one, big, collective voice now representing the fourth
largest network of branches in the country, we are letting consumers
know they have a choice. They can get world class financial products
from local institutions that live in and love the same communities they
do. Becoming the fourth largest banking branch validates that consumers
and community institutions alike value what we’re doing.”
Krajicek added for the mega banks, “Bank of America, standing at #3,
we’ll pass you in a year. And Wells Fargo at #1, we’re coming for you.
Stay tuned – the good guys are going to win.”
To increase consumer satisfaction, Kasasa works with CFIs to provide the
rewards that customers expect. In addition to providing ATM fee refunds,
Kasasa accounts also issue rewards by way of interest, cash back, and
Amazon®, iTunes® and Google Play® credits, with total rewards to date
reaching over $505 million.
