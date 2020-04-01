Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

As Coronavirus Anxiety Grows, Public Advised How To De-Escalate Stressful Situations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Conflicts at home and in public demonstrate need

Crisis Prevention Institute shares proven verbal de-escalation tips during time of increased tension across U.S. and world

Crisis Prevention Institute, Inc. (CPI), the worldwide leader in evidence-based de-escalation and crisis prevention training, today shared tips and tools to address the urgent public need to anticipate and verbally calm situations before they escalate. The CDC anticipates anxiety and stress levels growing during the coronavirus pandemic. CPI’s offerings come from its extensive professional trainings with healthcare systems, school districts, law enforcement and security firms to safely and effectively de-escalate crises in workplaces around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005167/en/

CPI Infographic (Graphic: Business Wire)

CPI Infographic (Graphic: Business Wire)

De-escalation in everyday lives is crucial now as individuals face highly elevated emotions in a variety of situations, according to CPI. These can include interactions in healthcare settings, grocery stores, takeout lines and even in isolation at home as kids and parents navigate challenges of work and school.

“The realities of stress, fear and anxiety are ever present during this pandemic and it can get worse with more social restrictions, economic impacts and uncertainty,” said Tony Jace, CEO of Crisis Prevention Institute. “Learning of heated public exchanges and increasing home isolation, we realized our tools for professionals can be just as critical and helpful to the public in resolving situations influenced by the coronavirus. We felt a strong responsibility to do something positive and believe our expertise can be very helpful during these challenging times.”

CPI is sharing tips to help individuals control their own behavior during heightened stress and anxiety. The five tips everyone can use include:

  1. Understand that Behavior is Communication: Most communication occurs beyond the words we use. Look for signs of anxiety in body language, tone and cadence. Understand that crisis behavior reflects a need and consider what it is the other person might want.
  2. Avoid the Power Struggle: No one can meet every need at every moment. Challenging or exercising authority over a person can escalate negative behaviors. Considering options you can offer allows flexibility to address both parties’ needs and desired outcomes.
  3. Use Limit Setting: Behavior can’t be forced but setting limits can help us influence behaviors. Framing acceptable behaviors or outcomes can encourage the other person to choose the most productive option.
  4. Practice Rational Detachment: Don’t take behaviors personally. Stay calm. Find a positive way to release the negative energy you absorbed during the conflict. Keep in mind, you can only control your own attitude and actions.
  5. Therapeutic Rapport: Learn from the conflict and help the other person learn from the experience. Focus on identifying and preventing the pattern of behavior in the future. Finally, put time and effort into repairing the relationship.

Visit www.crisisprevention.com/ReduceConflict where you can find additional tips and information equally relevant to parenting, how to de-escalate a crisis, how to maintain calm and more.

CPI has found that stress, fear and anxiety can impact mental health both short- and long-term. When pressed, these scenarios can cause people’s reactions to escalate and lead to verbal and even physical conflict. This is why CPI instills in its methods the philosophy of care, welfare, safety and security for everyone.

“We know our techniques work in professional settings, but in times like this, they also can be extremely beneficial in our communities,” said Jace. “Our focus is always on the dignity and respect of all the individuals involved and right now those are all things from which our communities can benefit.”

According to CPI, anyone can obtain the skills to avoid escalating situations with others. The most important thing to remember is that behavior influences behavior and one’s actions and attitudes impact the actions and attitudes of those around them.

About Crisis Prevention Institute

Crisis Prevention Institute, Inc. is an international training organization committed to the best practices and safe behavior management methods that focus on prevention. Founded in 1980, it has been their mission to reduce the likelihood and severity of workplace violence incidents. Over 17,000 facilities, 37,000 Certified Instructors and 15 million trained professionals worldwide trust CPI to help create more confident and productive employees.

About De-Escalation Trainings for Healthcare, Education and Other Workplace Settings

Prior to the pandemic, healthcare workers were already experiencing the majority of all occupational violence in the U.S., according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. CPI has successfully trained and certified thousands of nurses, physicians and hospital personnel on how to de-escalate and prevent violence during moments of crisis. Additional industries that utilize CPI training for at-risk employees include school districts and universities, elder care facilities, retailers, law enforcement and others. Learn more at www.crisisprevention.com/ReduceConflict.

Media Note:
For interviews and information please contact Alicia Wilson/608-577-4717/alwilson@laughlin.com
Interview soundbites available here.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:33aCELANESE : Completes Acquisition of Elotex®
BU
08:33aLAMB WESTON : Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results; Withdraws Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook due to Uncertainties from the COVID-19 Pandemic's Effect on Global Restaurant Traffic and Consumer Demand
BU
08:33aFORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : FLIR Systems, Inc. and Foresight Sign Agreement to Develop, Market and Distribute QuadSight® Vision System
BU
08:33aWHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Reaches Agreement in Principle with Certain of Its Noteholders to Pursue Consensual Financial Restructuring
BU
08:32aADIDAS : apologises for deferring store rent, will pay up
RE
08:32aAs Entertainment Studios Struggle to Remain Productive Many Are Turning to Artella
PR
08:32aCYRUSONE INC. : Announces Amended $2.5 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility
BU
08:32aBADGER METER : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
BU
08:32aMINNESOTA COMMUNITY CARE : Transforms System to Address COVID-19
BU
08:32aTRINSEO : Provides Update Regarding COVID-19 Pandemic; Withdraws Full-Year 2020 Financial Guidance
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : working on COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : France's Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : XEROX : Ends Its Hostile Offer for HP
5AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group