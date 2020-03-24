As Coronavirus Cases Rise, Revenues Dip in New York City

By Katie Honan

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called on city agencies to make cuts to services as revenues dip and the cost to fight the novel coronavirus continues to rise.

Mr. de Blasio this week said he is looking to trim $1.3 billion through the agencywide cuts. The city's budget office on Tuesday began working with agencies to establish cost-savings plans.

It is a rare budget-trimming for the mayor, who has grown the city's budget each year since taking office in 2014. But with the state also expecting a big drop in revenues, and without guaranteed help from the federal government, New York City will have to look out for itself, he said.

"We are on our own at this moment trying to sort it out," Mr. de Blasio said. "We know the state's going through a real tough time, so we have to take actions to protect our most vital services."

The city is hoping to avoid layoffs with other cuts, the mayor said.

Comptroller Scott Stringer released a report Monday that predicts the city could lose $4.8 billion and $6 billion in city tax revenues, depending on how long the pandemic lasts as well as the restrictions put in place to stop its spread. The biggest losses will come from personal incomes, sales, hotel, businesses incomes and other taxes, he said.

"We are staring down a fiscal emergency and need the federal government to step up by injecting as much funding into our city's economy as possible -- our health-care system, infrastructure, transit network, and so much more depend on it," he said in a statement.

Property taxes -- the biggest revenue generator in the city -- are due April 15. Mr. de Blasio said this week that the city badly needed the revenue, but on Tuesday reminded property owners about aide programs like a deferral payment program for those who qualify.

"Revenue is being stressed very, very deeply," he said Sunday. "It is not my instinct to take away other forms of revenue because we literally will not be able to pay for basic services."

The independent watchdog group Citizens Budget Commission called on the mayor to increase the target for savings to $3 billion, as the city faces unprecedented uncertainties.

"It needs to be much bigger than what's been done in the past and it needs to be focused on efficiency," said Maria Doulis, of the CBC. She added that the current economic pause and shutdown is different than anything the city has ever seen.

Mr. de Blasio presented his $95.3 billion preliminary budget in January, which was in the process of being evaluated by the council when the virus began to spread. The City Council canceled its budget hearings due to novel coronavirus, and the final executive budget is required to be approved by the end of June.

