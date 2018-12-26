As Economy Withers, Iran Imposes Harsh Crackdown on Fraud

By Asa Fitch

As its economy buckles, Iran is zealously cracking down on financial fraud.

Central to its efforts is a fast-track fraud court approved by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in August that has sentenced dozens of people, including some 50 men this month, to up to 20 years for paying bribes, embezzlement and damaging the economy.

In November, authorities executed two men accused of smuggling foreign currency and manipulating the gold-coin market, the Iranian judiciary's news service reported. Officials arrested local Toyota and Renault executives on unspecified fraud charges and a Chinese car importer accused of failing to deliver purchased cars. And this year they have arrested hundreds of foreign-exchange dealers for black-market dealing, the judiciary said.

On Saturday, a man was executed after his conviction on charges of bank and commercial fraud related to the road-tar trade.

Precise numbers of the penalties are difficult to assess due to the opacity of Iran's justice system and a lack of regular updates from officials. But experts say Tehran's efforts to stifle corruption are growing more frequent and harsh as Iran's economy worsens with the reimposition of U.S. sanctions in November, raising government fears of social unrest.

"The fight against corruption in Iran has always been subjective and used as a political football," said Ali Vaez, the Washington-based director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group. "The system is starting to perceive endemic corruption as existential threat and is seeking to at least contain it."

Iran carried out more than 500 executions last year, according to Amnesty International -- second only to China. But executions over economic crimes have been rare. Mr. Khamenei, who has final say in matters of state, indicated in August that the goal of the new courts was "that the punishment of convicts of economic corruptions be carried out urgently and justly," according to his website.

Iran has long been one of the world's most corrupt, ranking 130th of 180 countries in Transparency International's 2017 Corruption Perceptions Index. Iranian officials say their efforts are required to root out fraud and corruption. Yet the moves also have cast a pall of fear over the wider business community, some Iranians said, as poor management and U.S. sanctions squeeze the economy.

A Toyota spokesman said the company believed the reference to the company was in error and it hasn't had a presence in Iran since 2010; Renault didn't respond to a request for comment.

Iran's economy has worsened since the U.S. sanctions. Inflation has hovered near 30% in recent months, according to the International Monetary Fund. The currency, the rial, has lost more than half its value since January in a historic plunge against the U.S. dollar. The International Monetary Fund recently said Iran's economy would contract more than 3% next year, from projection of about 4% growth early this year.

The strains are deepening Tehran's worries following street protests in December that marked the most widespread antigovernment demonstrations in a decade.

At Haft Tapeh, a sugar factory in southwestern Iran, a long-running labor dispute -- one among hundreds that have erupted this year -- flared up in recent weeks as workers went on strike and protested. Police arrested four people there on Nov. 18, including two workers' representatives and a social-media activist, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency. Authorities later offered concessions to workers in a bid to ease the strains.

"Our families are hungry," one man testified outside a Haft Tapeh protest in a video shared widely on social media. "No one is thinking of us."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has tried to ease the impact of sanctions that target Iran's oil -- which account for the lion's share of Iran's exports -- going so far as to revive food rationing. But lower government income and restricted access to global financial markets means there is less money to spend.

A state budget Mr. Rouhani proposed to parliament on Tuesday for next year included higher outlays for the poor and government employees, even though oil revenue is projected to fall. The president acknowledged the impact U.S. sanctions were having on Iranians but pledged to resist it.

"The sanctions will create and have created problems for people," he said. But Iranians, he added, "can reduce these problems together."

The U.S. penalties followed Mr. Trump's decision to back out of the multilateral Iran deal in May that gave the country sanctions relief in exchange for new curbs on its nuclear program.

The Trump administration has said in the past that it doesn't aim to topple Iran's government, but many inside Iran suspect that the U.S. is trying to use economic levers to make Iran more fragile.

"They want a weak and rough Islamic Republic, which boasts and challenges and keeps the region tense, but at the same time is incapable of striking any blow," said Saeed Laylaz, an economist who sides with Iran's political moderates. "An Iran for barking, not biting."

In response to the pressure, Iran is pummeling those suspected of exploiting the current economic climate.

Authorities have accused some importers of faking invoices to secure preferential government exchange rates on U.S. dollars.

As the black market for dollars has flourished, Iranian authorities also have arrested hundreds of currency dealers. The traders have responded by going deeper underground, resorting to front businesses to exchange money and deliver dollars door-to-door.

The threat of arrest has led traders to demand higher profits, which are exacerbating the difference between official and unofficial currency rates -- a gap the authorities had been trying to close to stabilize the economy.

The authorities accused one man of interfering in the markets for dollars and gold coins, causing values to skyrocket. The case of Vahid Mazloumin, whom Iranian media dubbed the "king of coins," progressed rapidly through the newly established fraud courts. Mr. Mazloumin was convicted along with an accomplice and both were executed on Nov. 14, according to Iran's judiciary.

Officials who sought warmer ties with the West -- most of them moderates within Iran's ultraconservative system -- have been especially vulnerable as political and economic turbulence engulfs the country.

Meisam Nasiri Ahmadabadi, an economy ministry official, was barred from traveling last month, after leading Iran's negotiations to join the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering, an intergovernmental organization that promotes global standards to combat money laundering.

The initiative was promoted by moderates and opposed by hard-liners who think membership in the international organization would expose Iran's financial system to too much external scrutiny. He was targeted because he allegedly visited the U.S. Embassy in the United Arab Emirates and sought American citizenship, according to Fars News Service, a semiofficial hard-line outlet.

